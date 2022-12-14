Liberty football notebook: Some players in portal to suit up for Liberty at Boca Raton Bowl, and more

The transfer portal window opened two Mondays ago, and it led to more than 1,000 college football players entering with the intent of looking to wear a different uniform next season.

Liberty wasn’t immune to losing players to the portal. Eight entered within the first three days of it opening, and a ninth entered the portal Wednesday evening.

Flames interim head coach Josh Aldridge said Wednesday that certain players currently in the transfer portal will still suit up in the upcoming Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo.

“It will be a case-by-case basis,” Aldridge said. “There’ll be some guys out there that are in the transfer portal that will play in the game, but there will be some that won’t. It’s just a case-by-case basis and totally a judgment call by me and coach [Jamey] Chadwell. It will be 50-50. You’ll see a little bit of both out there.”

One player who will not suit up for Liberty (8-4) is linebacker Ahmad Walker, who announced during Wednesday’s practice that he is transferring to SMU where he will reunite with Mustangs defensive coordinator Scott Symons. Symons recruited and coached Walker last season at Liberty.

Defensive linemen Dre Butler, Marquise Brunson and Stephen Sings V; wide receiver Jaivian Lofton; linebackers Carl Poole and Jordan Norwood; and offensive linemen Jacob Bodden and Will Buchanan also are in the transfer portal.

Sings entered his name into the portal Wednesday evening.

Douglas mum on future

Slot receiver DeMario Douglas has arguably been the Flames’ most important offensive weapon over the past two seasons. He has racked up 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns on 125 catches to easily outpace every other receiver on the roster.

Douglas, who is a fourth-year sophomore, is draft eligible after completing his undergraduate in sport management.

Will he test the NFL Draft waters or potentially return with two years of eligibility remaining?

“I’m going to wait until after the bowl game,” Douglas said Wednesday. “I’m here right now with the team and I feel like nothing’s in the way of that.”

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Douglas revealed earlier this season he is the first man in his family to graduate from college. He celebrated a birthday last Thursday by taking his final class of the semester and then calling his family.

“I had my last class on my birthday and then I called my mom and them and burst into tears,” he said. “It’s like, I’m the first to do it. It’s crazy, it’s definitely crazy.”

Flames land first commitment in Chadwell era

Jamey Chadwell has allowed Aldridge to focus on preparing the team for Tuesday’s bowl game (7:30 p.m. on ESPN at FAU Stadium) while spending his time focused on recruiting and evaluating the roster.

The recruiting paid off Wednesday with a commitment from a junior college defensive lineman.

Coffeyville Community College defensive tackle Tysheik Galloway verbally committed to Liberty to give Chadwell his first verbal commitment as the Flames coach.

The 6-foot-2, 330-pound Galloway has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He emerged during his sophomore season with 36 tackles, three sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss.

Balancing act

Aldridge has been serving in two roles since being named interim head coach. He is leading the preparation for the bowl game and assisting Chadwell in recruiting.

Wide receivers coach Maurice Harris also has joined Chadwell on the road recruiting.

“It’s kind of weird. It’s like I’ve got one foot on the 2022 team and one foot on the ’23 team because I’m helping him with recruiting while I’m focusing on this team and winning the bowl game,” Aldridge said. “My conversation with him has really just dealt with recruiting and the update of our roster, who we’re losing. Any time you’re a new head coach, you’re trying to figure out what are we losing, what do we need to go get, all that type of stuff. That’s really been my role is to update him.”

Elevation of coaches to on-field role

Former coach Hugh Freeze’s new staff at Auburn will feature familiar faces. He has hired defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua to the same roles at Auburn, while quarterbacks coach Kent Austin will serve in an off-the-field role.

Aldridge, to ensure Liberty has 10 on-field assistants for the bowl game, elevated four analysts to full-time roles for the bowl game.

Jesse Stone (quarterbacks), Zach Crisler (tight ends), Jordan Cantrell (linebackers) and Robert Bala (secondary) will be working with their respective position groups. Aldridge said he will still coach the linebackers, but Cantrell will be there when Aldridge has to deal with head-coaching duties.

Aldridge is assisting with the defensive line, with graduate assistant Malik Slater stepping up to coach that position group more.

“Really excited for those guys,” Aldridge said. “What a great opportunity, man, to coach in a Division I football game at a young age like that. Really excited for them.”

How is Chadwell’s staff coming together?

New coaches across the country are beginning to assemble their staffs as recruiting season heats up. Chadwell has yet to announce who will be on his staff at Liberty.

He said after his Dec. 4 introductory press conference that he is considering members of the current Liberty staff, those who were on his latest staff at Coastal Carolina and other coaches from around the nation.

What does that mean for Aldridge?

“Those conversations will stay between us” Aldridge said. “Nothing to report yet, but those conversations will stay between us. We’ve been in constant contact.”