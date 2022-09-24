Liberty football notebook: Third different quarterback makes start for Flames, and more

Quarterback stability has been a hallmark for Liberty football for nearly the past two decades. The Flames tend to go complete seasons with one starting signal caller, and there is the rare occasion a second has to enter because of injury.

The likes of Malik Willis, Buckshot Calvert and Josh Woodrum were penciled-in starters. Then there were the rare occurrences in recent seasons when Stephon Masha and Chris Ferguson were pressed into duty because of an injury.

Injuries have hit the Flames’ quarterback room early this season. Johnathan Bennett made his first career start Saturday and became the third different starting quarterback through the season’s first four games.

Liberty hadn’t started three different quarterbacks in a single season since Ken Karcher’s final season as head coach in 2005. That campaign saw senior Brock Farrel open the season as the starter, freshman Zach Terrell was tasked with providing a spark in two spot starts, and then freshman Brock Smith closed the season as the starter against Gardner-Webb and Norfolk State.

The 2022 season opened with Utah transfer Charlie Brewer starting for the Flames at Southern Miss. He suffered a fracture below the thumb in his right (throwing) hand on the second series, which led to Bennett and Kaidon Salter playing to close the game.

Salter made his first career start the following week against UAB and then started last week at Wake Forest. The redshirt freshman suffered an undisclosed injury against the Demon Deacons that limited his participation in the week’s practices.

That opened the door for Bennett, a fourth-year sophomore, to make his first career start. He capped his first drive as a starter with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Khaleb Coleman to give the Flames a seven-point lead a little more than four minutes into the game.

It was Bennett’s first touchdown pass of the season. He entered the game having completed 7 of 21 passes for 37 yards and three interceptions, and he added a rushing touchdown against Southern Miss.

Snead out with injury

Wide receiver Caleb Snead had his best performance in a Liberty uniform last weekend at Wake Forest with three catches for a season-high 59 yards. The Heritage High School graduate was at his best when he hauled in passes on hitch routes, made the first defender miss and picked up extra yardage.

Snead was growing into his role as a starting receiver and taking advantage of the passes thrown his way.

The Lynchburg native was a spectator for Saturday night’s game after suffering a right-foot injury against the Demon Deacons. He wore a boot on his right foot and utilized a knee walker scooter to avoid walking on the foot.

Snead entered the game tied for third on the team with six receptions and third on the team with 88 receiving yards.

Taking advantage of Snead’s absence

Treon Sibley started as one of three wide receivers on the Flames’ opening drive as he replaced Snead in the starting lineup. Sibley got spot starts in the 2021 season when Liberty went to 12-personnel packages.

The opportunity to get some more snaps paid off for Sibley as he caught his first pass of the season on a 30-yard touchdown reception from Bennett early in the second quarter.

The catch was four weeks in the making for Sibley, who worked with the running backs in Week 1 because of injuries to T.J. Green and Malik Caper, and then went back to working with the wide receiver corps.

Graham makes first start at guard

Liberty’s offensive line took two hits against Wake Forest with both left tackle Naasir Watkins and left guard Jacob Bodden leaving with injuries. That meant Cooper McCaw and Jonathan Graham played a significant number of snaps in the second half.

Graham spent his first four seasons at Liberty working at tackle and that appeared to be where he would contribute.

The redshirt junior has shifted to an interior position this season and has played at both left and right guard. He played left guard in the second half at Wake and made his first start at left guard against Akron.

It was Graham’s second career start. He was the starting right tackle for last season’s second game at Troy.