Liberty football notebook: Willis inks NIL representation deal, Holloman update, and more

“A lot of people are out here looking around and trying to see this deal and that deal, well I’m trying to see what we’re running tomorrow and watch this film from today,” Willis said. “I don’t really try to focus too much on that. That’s why I made sure to tell my dad that he can handle all that stuff and work with Chris [Cabott, Steinberg Sports’ chief executive officer] and those guys and just try to funnel that through him and not me, so I can focus [on football].”

Holloman not joining Liberty

Former Georgia and FIU wide receiver JJ Holloman was expected to join the Liberty roster and give the Flames a bonafide outside target opposite of Noah Frith for Willis.

Holloman, however, will not suit up for the Flames because of issues with his transfer from FIU.

“Unfortunately that’s not going to happen here for us and JJ,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “I wish him all the best. I really can’t comment much on that. … Whatever is going on between those two [Holloman and FIU], that’s between them and I really can’t comment on it.”

Holloman enrolled at Liberty over the summer and participated in some summer workouts with the team.

He was initially on the Liberty roster, but was quickly removed.