Liberty football notebook: Willis inks NIL representation deal, Holloman update, and more

The NCAA allowed student-athletes to being capitalizing on their name, image and likeness beginning July 1, and Liberty football players were among the first to take advantage of the new rule.
The majority of the offensive line has a sponsorship deal with local barbeque restaurant County Smoak, while other players have signed deals with various companies.
Quarterback Malik Willis, arguably the most marketable player on the Liberty roster, announced on social media Thursday he has signed with Steinberg Sports for his NIL representation.
“Picking that person and picking that group to represent me during this NIL period was definitely a process. That’s why it took so long,” Willis said Friday, adding he allowed his father, Harold Willis, to be more hands-on with the process. “I just wanted to vet the right people and make sure I was going with the right people that would help me to be the best football player I could be while not having to worry about that type of stuff. That was the main priority.”
Steinberg Sports’ chairman is Leigh Steinberg, an American sports agent who has represented an NFL record eight No. 1 overall draft picks.
Willis is the fourth college player to be represented by Steinberg Sports for NIL, joining Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, Coastal Carolina cornerback D’Jordan Strong and South Carolina defensive back RJ Roderick.
“A lot of people are out here looking around and trying to see this deal and that deal, well I’m trying to see what we’re running tomorrow and watch this film from today,” Willis said. “I don’t really try to focus too much on that. That’s why I made sure to tell my dad that he can handle all that stuff and work with Chris [Cabott, Steinberg Sports’ chief executive officer] and those guys and just try to funnel that through him and not me, so I can focus [on football].”
Holloman not joining Liberty
Former Georgia and FIU wide receiver JJ Holloman was expected to join the Liberty roster and give the Flames a bonafide outside target opposite of Noah Frith for Willis.
Holloman, however, will not suit up for the Flames because of issues with his transfer from FIU.
“Unfortunately that’s not going to happen here for us and JJ,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “I wish him all the best. I really can’t comment much on that. … Whatever is going on between those two [Holloman and FIU], that’s between them and I really can’t comment on it.”
Holloman enrolled at Liberty over the summer and participated in some summer workouts with the team.
He was initially on the Liberty roster, but was quickly removed.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Holloman caught eighth passes for 108 yards and one touchdown in four games with FIU last season. He had 418 receiving yards and five TDs in 14 games with Georgia in 2018.
Willis, others on preseason watch lists
The preseason watch lists for the major college football postseason awards were revealed for the better part of the past month, and Willis was included on five of the more prestigious awards that are handed out at the end of the season.
The signal caller was included on the watch lists for the Manning, CFPA National Performer of the Year, Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards, and he was included on the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list.
His inclusion on five watch lists is easily the most of any Liberty player since the Flames joined the FBS ranks in 2018.
Willis wasn’t the only player to be on multiple watch lists.
Defensive end Durrell Johnson was placed on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award.
Right tackle Cooper McCaw was on the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, and slot receiver/punt returner DeMario Douglas was on the Paul Hornung Award watch list.