Liberty football notebook: Willis named to Maxwell Award watch list

It was Frith's second touchdown of the season. He caught a 24-yard TD pass to cap the Flames' opening drive against FIU on Sept. 26.

Willis also rushed for 33 yards on the drive after being held to minus-9 rushing yards on his first five carries.

Willis threw his second interception of the season in the first half. He overthrew DJ Stubbs and the ball was easily picked off by N.C. State's Jakeen Harris. The Wolfpack lost safety Tanner Ingle for the rest of the game on the play when he was called for targeting on a vicious hit to Stubbs after Harris secured the interception.

Willis' first interception came on Oct. 10 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Williams Stadium will have no fans next week

Liberty has been capped to 1,000 fans for its five home games so far this season. That includes the marching band and a smattering of students in the east grandstands and donors and players’ families in the west grandstands.

There will not be any fans in attendance when the Flames close the home portion of their schedule next weekend against UMass.