Liberty football notebook: Willis overcomes two turnovers with strong second-half play

BLACKSBURG — Hugh Freeze didn’t have to say much to Malik Willis the two times the quarterback walked over to the sideline after losing fumbles in the first half Saturday against Virginia Tech.

“Those conversations were very simple: ‘Take care of the dadgum ball,’” Freeze explained. “That’s pretty much what I have to say to him.”

Message received loud and clear.

Willis took care of the ball in the second half and helped lead the game-winning drive in the final minute that lifted No. 25 Liberty to a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Hokies at Lane Stadium.

“I can’t turn the ball over. That’s the whole reason the game went like it did,” Willis said. “We gave them momentum every time I dropped the football. I just tried to stay down and flush it out of my short-term memory and keep going out there and try to move the football, keep going out there and try to make the right decisions. That’s got to get handled by me first and foremost because nobody else was messing up. I was the only one dropping the football.”

Willis more than made up for his two first-half fumbles that allowed the Hokies (4-3, 4-2 ACC) to take a 20-14 halftime lead.