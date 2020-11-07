Liberty football notebook: Willis overcomes two turnovers with strong second-half play

BLACKSBURG — Hugh Freeze didn’t have to say much to Malik Willis the two times the quarterback walked over to the sideline after losing fumbles in the first half Saturday against Virginia Tech.
“Those conversations were very simple: ‘Take care of the dadgum ball,’” Freeze explained. “That’s pretty much what I have to say to him.”
Message received loud and clear.
Willis took care of the ball in the second half and helped lead the game-winning drive in the final minute that lifted No. 25 Liberty to a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Hokies at Lane Stadium.
“I can’t turn the ball over. That’s the whole reason the game went like it did,” Willis said. “We gave them momentum every time I dropped the football. I just tried to stay down and flush it out of my short-term memory and keep going out there and try to move the football, keep going out there and try to make the right decisions. That’s got to get handled by me first and foremost because nobody else was messing up. I was the only one dropping the football.”
Willis more than made up for his two first-half fumbles that allowed the Hokies (4-3, 4-2 ACC) to take a 20-14 halftime lead.
The redshirt junior didn’t turn the ball over in the second half and accounted for two touchdowns. His 19-yard run in which he evaded three defenders and high-stepped into the end zone gave the Flames (7-0) a 21-20 lead in the third quarter, and then he floated a perfect pass to Johnny Huntley for a 5-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter for a 28-20 advantage.
Twice Willis led Liberty responses to Tech tying the game, and he saved his best for last on a key 8-yard completion to CJ Yarbrough on fourth-and-6 that set up Alex Barbir’s 51-yard game-winning field goal.
“The locker room was ecstatic,” Willis said of the celebration. “It was just a whole bunch of happiness there.”
Dynamic duo returns
Outside receivers CJ Yarbrough and Noah Frith had not played in the same game this season. The two explosive playmakers missed time because of an assortment of injuries, so they couldn't showcase what they could do together.
Yarbrough and Frith started Saturday and they came up with big catches.
Yarbrough finished with team highs of five catches for 65 yards, and he hauled in his first touchdown to cap the first drive. Yarbrough used a double move to easily score on a 32-yard play.
Frith finished with two catches for 17 yards.
“Noah and CJ, I thought did great. We could have gone to them more, probably,” Freeze said. “I think they could have won some of their one-on-ones, but just wasn’t the way we wanted to manage the game.”
Secondary shift
Injuries forced Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons to shuffle the secondary rotation against the Hokies.
Cedric Stone received his first start at free safety, Tim Kidd-Glass made his season debut off the bench at rover and Marcus Haskins shifted over to cornerback as the Flames utilized a multitude of looks.
“We have had a few little injuries that caused some of that movement. We didn’t talk about them a lot,” Freeze said. “We had [Emanuel] Dabney and Haskins with kind of a little knee issue on both of them, so we were just trying to move some pieces around to make it work on defense.”
Stone, the graduate transfer from Georgia State, started for the first time since transferring to Liberty and finished with four tackles in extended action.
Haskins, who had started the first six games at free safety, joined the cornerback rotation while dealing with a knee injury. He joined Dabney and Chris Megginson at cornerback, and Dabney was not playing at full strength after suffering a knee injury Oct. 24 against Southern Miss.
Kidd-Glass, the transfer from N.C. State, did not play in the first six games with an undisclosed injury. He had two tackles in limited action, spelling JaVon Scruggs (four tackles).
News and notes
Liberty improved to 11-0 under Freeze when outrushing its opponent. The Flames finished with 249 rushing yards compared to the Hokies’ 201. … Benjamin Alexander, who has fallen out of the safety rotation, recovered a muffed punt by Tayvion Robinson that led to Willis’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Huntley. … Joshua Mack rushed for 90 yards on 19 carries. It was his most rushing yards since the third week of the season. … Tight ends Brayden Monday and Michael Bollinger and backup middle linebacker Carl Poole were ruled out of Saturday’s game for undisclosed reasons.
