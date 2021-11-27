Liberty football notebook: Willis participates in Senior Day, two key players out, and a questionable two-point try

“It was powerful,” defensive end TreShaun Clark said of their absences. “They tell us every day, next man up. You have to be prepared to back up the person in front of you.

“Everybody should be able to do the exact same thing as the person in front of them, and that’s why they’re able to put us in there and be confident that without Scruggs or without Bueze, we can still be a dominant defense. I feel like we did show that. We just weren’t focused enough.”

Scruggs, an Appomattox native, did not play in the second half of last week’s loss to No. 23 Louisiana. He participated in the coin toss as one of the three captains and was on the sideline with the team.

Benjamin Alexander started in Scruggs’ spot at rover, while Kendy Charles filled in for Chibueze as the fifth starting defensive lineman.

Different face on the sideline

Defensive coordinator Scott Symons spends the games in the coaches’ booth to give him a better perspective of how the opposing offenses are lining up.

He elected to spend Saturday’s game against Army on the sideline. That moved defensive line coach Josh Aldridge up into the booth.