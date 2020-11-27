Liberty football notebook: Willis returns to form in rout of UMass

Malik Willis’ first offensive series Friday against UMass looked a bit shaky. The Liberty quarterback was dropped for losses of one and eight yards, and he missed on a third-down pass intended for Kevin Shaa.

Willis, though, quickly shook off the slow start and reverted back to the sharp, poised and dynamic signal caller who led the Flames to eight consecutive victories to open the season.

The redshirt junior threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 63 yards and a score, and was electric in the Flames’ 45-0 victory over UMass at Williams Stadium.

It was a needed bounce-back performance for Willis. He threw three interceptions and was wildly inaccurate in last weekend’s 15-14 loss at N.C. State.

“It was good. I needed that last week. You always want to win, but we learned a lot from that game and I just had to take it back to the basics and get back to my fundamentals,” said Willis, who completed 16 of 24 passes. “I was fundamentally not sound last week and just worked real hard this week to make sure I was focused in on that and just try to be the best that I could be and play for the glory of God.”

Wills completed eight straight passes and threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half.