Liberty football notebook: Willis returns to form in rout of UMass

Malik Willis’ first offensive series Friday against UMass looked a bit shaky. The Liberty quarterback was dropped for losses of one and eight yards, and he missed on a third-down pass intended for Kevin Shaa.
Willis, though, quickly shook off the slow start and reverted back to the sharp, poised and dynamic signal caller who led the Flames to eight consecutive victories to open the season.
The redshirt junior threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 63 yards and a score, and was electric in the Flames’ 45-0 victory over UMass at Williams Stadium.
It was a needed bounce-back performance for Willis. He threw three interceptions and was wildly inaccurate in last weekend’s 15-14 loss at N.C. State.
“It was good. I needed that last week. You always want to win, but we learned a lot from that game and I just had to take it back to the basics and get back to my fundamentals,” said Willis, who completed 16 of 24 passes. “I was fundamentally not sound last week and just worked real hard this week to make sure I was focused in on that and just try to be the best that I could be and play for the glory of God.”
Wills completed eight straight passes and threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half.
He connected with Kevin Shaa on a 31-yard score to cap the Flames’ second drive, and then finished second-quarter drives with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Michael Bollinger and a 41-yard scoring strike to DeMario Douglas.
Bollinger became the 11th different player to catch a touchdown pass this season, matching last season’s total with Buckshot Calvert at quarterback.
“We’re just trying to improve and just not press so hard in trying to make the big play and just trying to go out there and do what we’re supposed to do,” Willis said, “and it worked out.”
Seven players, one assistant coach miss game
Liberty announced before the game seven players were unavailable and defensive line coach Josh Aldridge was not in the stadium for the matchup against the Minutemen.
Wide receiver CJ Yarbrough missed the game while in concussion protocol and safety Tim Kidd-Glass was on the sideline sporting a walking boot on his left foot.
Five players, though, were not with the team: starters Anthony Butler (middle linebacker), Brendan Schlittler (right guard) and Shedro Louis (kick returner/running back), and cornerbacks Jimmy Faulks and Deon Biggins.
Butler’s absence forced redshirt freshman Carl Poole to make his second straight start and first at middle linebacker. He had two solo tackles.
Chris Megginson and Marcus Haskins played the majority of the snaps at cornerback, while Kimani Donaldson saw sporadic snaps to give them a breather.
“I thought … some of the younger guys settled in and played pretty steady,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I don’t think they were a huge issue.”
Jacob Bodden, who started at left guard at N.C. State, started at right guard in Schlittler’s place.
Reunion for Pickett
Peytton Pickett joined Liberty for the 2018 season after transferring from Trinity Valley Community College. Trinity Valley was the running back’s second stop after he originally signed with UMass and played the 2016 season with the Minutemen.
Pickett, a redshirt senior, returned to his old stomping ground in 2018 and 2019 with Liberty, and he had nine carries for 34 yards in those two games.
He had a much better showing Friday. He rushed for a game-high 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries as the Flames posted a season-high 378 rushing yards.
“It was an emphasis on getting our run game going, just getting back to our roots,” Pickett said. “I think we did just that all four quarters.”
Pickett had an opportunity to see three UMass players who were his teammates in 2016 — starting defensive end Avien Peah, starting left tackle Larnel Coleman and tight end Taylor Edwards.
“To see them one last time it was great, a great feeling,” Pickett said.
Dabney exits portal, returns to Flames
There was a familiar face on the Liberty sideline, and one that earlier this week was seeking a new place to play.
Cornerback Emanuel Dabney, who entered the transfer portal Monday, was added back to the active roster before the game and was in uniform against the Minutemen.
He did not play for the second straight week after starting seven straight games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!