Liberty football notebook: Willis tells Freeze his left foot is 'good'

“We’re not protecting the quarterback right now and we’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job with that,” Freeze said. “I thought JB was solid. He missed a couple of touchdown throws right before half, but he was solid in his play. Of course, Malik continued to do some things that make you scratch your head at. Man, that’s pretty phenomenal. Just love, love the way he wants to compete and fight.”

Kickoff time announced for Ole Miss game

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times and television assignments for its Nov. 6 slate of games.

Liberty’s matchup at Mississippi will kick off at noon Eastern (11 a.m. Central) and be televised on the SEC Network.

The game marks the return of Freeze to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since the end of the 2016 season. Freeze was forced to resign from his post at Ole Miss prior to the start of the 2017 because of violating the morals clause in his contract.

Bowl eligible, again

Freeze allowed his players to celebrate becoming bowl eligible Monday morning. The Flames’ triumph at North Texas allowed them to reach the six-win mark and become bowl eligible for the third time in as many seasons Freeze has led the program.