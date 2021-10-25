Liberty football notebook: Willis tells Freeze his left foot is 'good'

Malik Willis’ return to the field Saturday after suffering a left foot injury injected a needed jolt of life onto the Liberty sideline in the Flames’ comeback victory at North Texas.
The quarterback contended his foot was “good” after the game. He reiterated the same statement to Flames coach Hugh Freeze Monday during the team’s morning meeting and walk-through practice.
“I asked him this morning how he felt and he said, ‘I’m good. I’m good,’” Freeze said in his Monday press conference. “We’ll see how the week goes with his treatment and stuff. I think he’s feeling pretty good today.”
Willis said Saturday night he was scared and didn’t want to put pressure on his left foot after taking a second straight sack with 7:03 left in the second quarter.
He was tended to by trainers on the sideline and in the locker room, and then was taken to an awaiting passenger van just outside of Apogee Stadium to be transported off site.
Willis returned to the game with 7:27 left in the third quarter and helped rally the Flames (6-2) from a 12-point deficit to a 35-26 victory.
Johnathan Bennett completed 7 of 18 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown in place of Willis, and could be a viable option for more playing time in Saturday’s home game against UMass (noon on ESPN3) in case Willis needs extra time to recover.
“We’re not protecting the quarterback right now and we’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job with that,” Freeze said. “I thought JB was solid. He missed a couple of touchdown throws right before half, but he was solid in his play. Of course, Malik continued to do some things that make you scratch your head at. Man, that’s pretty phenomenal. Just love, love the way he wants to compete and fight.”
Kickoff time announced for Ole Miss game
The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times and television assignments for its Nov. 6 slate of games.
Liberty’s matchup at Mississippi will kick off at noon Eastern (11 a.m. Central) and be televised on the SEC Network.
The game marks the return of Freeze to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since the end of the 2016 season. Freeze was forced to resign from his post at Ole Miss prior to the start of the 2017 because of violating the morals clause in his contract.
Bowl eligible, again
Freeze allowed his players to celebrate becoming bowl eligible Monday morning. The Flames’ triumph at North Texas allowed them to reach the six-win mark and become bowl eligible for the third time in as many seasons Freeze has led the program.
“The one goal that I have said clearly that we have here is every year to compete to be bowl eligible and take our program to postseason play.” Freeze said. “I think that is really something that our fans should be excited about.”
Ten publications have posted their bowl projections following this past weekend’s games, and all 10 have Liberty in a bowl game.
The most common destination is the Cure Bowl, with matchups ranging from Middle Tennessee (ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura), UAB (College Football News), Appalachian State (CBS Sports, Athlon Sports, Last Word on Sports), FAU (ON3) and Memphis (247Sports). The Gasparilla Bowl (ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Action Network and Pro Football Network) and Frisco Bowl (College Sports Madness) also were projected.
Free safety health
Liberty was relegated to playing third-string free safety Benjamin Alexander for a good portion of the second half against the Mean Green after starter Cedric Stone and backup Jaylon Jimmerson left with injuries.
Freeze said Stone was struggling with body cramps, while Jimmerson suffered a shoulder injury on North Texas’ penultimate drive.
Quinton Reese was already lost for the season with a torn bicep.
“Depth is a concern for us,” Freeze said.
Clark elevated to captain
Junior defensive end TreShaun Clark served as one of the Flames’ three captains against North Texas, and he will remain in that role for the remainder of the season.
“TreShaun’s very deserving of being a captain and probably should have had him out there the whole time with the others,” Freeze said.
Clark joined JaVon Scruggs and Thomas Sargeant as the game’s captains, and the trio will be joined by linebacker Aaron Pierre.
Pierre did not play against UNT while dealing with family issues.
"AP, from the time we came here till now, … couldn’t be more pleased in his development.” Freeze said. “He’s having some family issues that he’s helping tend with and we want to help him along with that also.”
Kicking off
Jason Stricker handled Liberty’s three second half kickoffs Saturday, and all three resulted in touchbacks. He replaced Alex Barbir, who averaged 61.5 yards on his three first-half kickoffs with one going out of bounds.
“I want whoever’s going to do the best job. People ask coaches all the time, ‘Are you partial?’ Truthfully the answer is yes. We’re partial to people that are playing well,” Freeze said. “Ultimately, Tanner [Burns, special teams coordinator] made that call and I trust in Tanner and he felt it was the right move at the time. Kudos to Stricker for coming in and doing a nice job. We’ll see moving forward how that goes.”