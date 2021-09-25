Liberty football notebook: Willis under duress again, Tucker runs wild, and more

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Liberty’s veteran offensive line allowed eight combined sacks in two games against Troy and Old Dominion. Malik Willis wasn’t under constant duress in those matchups, but the pocket showed signs of cracking if the right type of pressure was brought.
Syracuse brought it, and then some.
Willis was sacked six times as Syracuse used its defensive pressure early in the game to build a 14-point lead and then capitalized off Andre Szmyt’s 35-yard field goal as time expired to claim a 24-21 win Friday night inside the Carrier Dome.
“They played us totally different from what they played on film,” Willis said. “It’s about adjustments, that’s what the game’s about. … They tried to give us something they didn’t put on film.”
Willis has been sacked 14 times in a three-week span after being kept clean in the season opener against Campbell.
The signal caller said some of the first-half protection woes were the result of miscommunication between him and the offensive line. Most of it was Syracuse bringing different blitzes and stunts it debuted against the Flames.
“We were behind the chains a lot. Some of it was us, some of it was penalties,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “They certainly were bringing pressure. We started the second half, we were running the football and that kept us in some third and manageables, which certainly helped our protection also. We threw on some early downs, too.”
Liberty still managed to rack up 369 yards of total offense. It is the most Syracuse has surrendered this season.
Tucker a one-man wrecking crew
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was one of three players to rush for more than 100 yards against Liberty in 2020.
He was the first to accomplish the feat in 2021.
Tucker rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts Friday night.
He picked up 93 yards in the first half against a Liberty defense that entered the game ranked 10th nationally in rushing defense.
“We knew he was a good back, a downhill running back,” Liberty linebacker Storey Jackson said “ … He got a lot of touches. We knew we had to put a hat on him. I wish we could have done more earlier.”
Tucker picked up a chunk of yards on a 27-yard rushing touchdown off the left side to give the Orange a 14-0 lead with 11:31 remaining in the first half.
Liberty fell to 4-7 under Freeze when losing the rushing battle.
Morgan has impressive debut
A little more than 4 minutes remained in the first quarter when Max Morgan ran onto the field. The freshman likely didn’t expect his first time serving as Liberty’s starting punter would come against an ACC opponent.
If there were any nerves, he certainly didn’t show them.
Morgan averaged 44 yards on five punts, including a long of 53 midway through the third quarter that helped flip field position.
None of his punts were returned.
He punted in place of Aidan Alves, who sustained a crack in his clavicle after taking a late hit in the win over Old Dominion.
There hasn’t been an announced timetable for Alves’ absence.
Morgan was offered the walk-on spot in late January and committed two months later.
First career pass and catch
Liberty went into its bag of tricks late in the first half by attempting a double pass with wide receiver CJ Daniels. Syracuse read the play and had all eligible receivers covered.
Except one.
Daniels scrambled, reversed field, and shoveled a pass to Willis to pick up 13 yards and a first down.
It was Daniels’ first career completion and Willis’ first reception.