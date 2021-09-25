Liberty football notebook: Willis under duress again, Tucker runs wild, and more

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Liberty’s veteran offensive line allowed eight combined sacks in two games against Troy and Old Dominion. Malik Willis wasn’t under constant duress in those matchups, but the pocket showed signs of cracking if the right type of pressure was brought.

Syracuse brought it, and then some.

Willis was sacked six times as Syracuse used its defensive pressure early in the game to build a 14-point lead and then capitalized off Andre Szmyt’s 35-yard field goal as time expired to claim a 24-21 win Friday night inside the Carrier Dome.

“They played us totally different from what they played on film,” Willis said. “It’s about adjustments, that’s what the game’s about. … They tried to give us something they didn’t put on film.”

Willis has been sacked 14 times in a three-week span after being kept clean in the season opener against Campbell.

The signal caller said some of the first-half protection woes were the result of miscommunication between him and the offensive line. Most of it was Syracuse bringing different blitzes and stunts it debuted against the Flames.