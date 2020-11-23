Liberty football notes: Dabney enters transfer portal; Yarbrough in concussion protocol

Emanuel Dabney, who started seven straight games at cornerback for Liberty, entered the transfer portal Monday morning.
The 6-foot cornerback has one season of eligibility remaining, and can play a second with 2020 not counting toward a player’s eligibility.
“I’ve decided to enter my name in the transfer portal after weeks of long thoughts and prayers, [I] feel that this is the best decision for me,” Dabney wrote in a Twitter post. “Thank you Coach Freeze for blessing me with this opportunity when no one else would. I’ll forever cherish the bonds I’ve made and all the accomplishments we had together as a team in year 2 but to my future school know y’all getting a DAWG that’s [sic] hungry!”
Dabney recorded 14 tackles (13 solo), six pass breakups and one fumble recovery this season.
He traveled and was in uniform for this past Saturday’s game at N.C. State, but did not play.
“I wish Dabney the best,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.
Chris Megginson (Heritage High) and Marcus Haskins played the entire game at cornerback after the two rotated with Dabney during the Flames’ previous meeting with an ACC program on Nov. 7 at Virginia Tech.
Megginson and Haskins combined for 10 tackles and two pass breakups against the Wolfpack.
“Megginson and Haskins played their tails off, made plays on the ball, did really well,” Freeze said. “We’re thankful for how they’ve come on.”
Freeze said he is expecting Jimmy Faulks, Deon Biggins and Kimani Donaldson to be featured more in the rotation in Dabney’s absence.
Biggins, a true freshman, has played on special teams and been on the scout team this season. He is shifting to work with the second-string defense this week.
“Biggins is going to be a good one,” Freeze said. “We’ve just got to get him to learn what to do, but he’s going to be a good one.”
Streak comes to a close
N.C. State snapped Liberty’s 10-game winning streak that dated back to the end of the 2019 campaign when the Flames topped New Mexico State to become bowl eligible and then defeated Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.
It was, at the time, the nation’s second-longest winning streak behind Notre Dame’s 14 straight triumphs.
The winning streak not only included the program becoming bowl eligible and winning a bowl game in its first season as a full-fledged FBS member. It also featured eight straight wins to open this season (longest such streak in program history), the first triumph over an ACC program (Syracuse on Oct. 17), the initial appearance in an FBS Top 25 poll (Associated Press on Nov. 1), the first victory over in-state foe Virginia Tech on a last-second field goal from Alex Barbir, and three weeks in the AP Top 25 poll with a high ranking of 21st.
“This program, to be going toe-to-toe with Virginia Tech, Syracuse and N.C. State in Year 2 and have the second-longest winning streak in the nation in college football, three weeks in the Top 25, we have so much to be thankful and grateful for,” Freeze said. “That should far out-shadow us not winning a game that we had a chance to on Saturday night, for sure.”
Yarbrough in concussion protocol
Freeze announced redshirt freshman wide receiver CJ Yarbrough entered the concussion protocol following a nasty hit he took to the head in the second quarter Saturday night at N.C. State.
Yarbrough started and had two catches for 17 yards against the Wolfpack.
“We’ll just trust the doctors with that and see how that goes throughout the week,” Freeze said.
Yarbrough was hurt on a deep pass down the left sideline. He extended in an attempt to catch the pass from Malik Willis, and an N.C. State defender’s shoulder hit Yarbrough flush to the side of the helmet.
Yarbrough remained down for several minutes before needing assistance to the sideline.
He remained on the sideline without his helmet for the second half.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!