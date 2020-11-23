Liberty football notes: Dabney enters transfer portal; Yarbrough in concussion protocol

“Megginson and Haskins played their tails off, made plays on the ball, did really well,” Freeze said. “We’re thankful for how they’ve come on.”

Freeze said he is expecting Jimmy Faulks, Deon Biggins and Kimani Donaldson to be featured more in the rotation in Dabney’s absence.

Biggins, a true freshman, has played on special teams and been on the scout team this season. He is shifting to work with the second-string defense this week.

“Biggins is going to be a good one,” Freeze said. “We’ve just got to get him to learn what to do, but he’s going to be a good one.”

Streak comes to a close

N.C. State snapped Liberty’s 10-game winning streak that dated back to the end of the 2019 campaign when the Flames topped New Mexico State to become bowl eligible and then defeated Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.

It was, at the time, the nation’s second-longest winning streak behind Notre Dame’s 14 straight triumphs.