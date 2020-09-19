Liberty football notes: Flames defense makes second-half stand to seize momentum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Liberty safety JaVon Scruggs walked toward the sideline after a Western Kentucky punt ended the third quarter and twice yelled “Let’s go!” The sparse and spread-out crowd allowed the Appomattox native’s words to echo throughout Houchens-Smith Stadium, and it was at that point the Hilltoppers knew what was transpiring.

The Flames were stealing WKU’s momentum right in front of them.

Liberty recorded three consecutive stops on defense after WKU rallied to tie the game, and those defensive stands were vital for the Flames securing a 30-24 victory Saturday.

“We wanted to take that momentum away from them and give it to our offense,” Scruggs said. “Those couple of stops we got right there after the tie was very, very, very big.”

WKU trailed 17-3 and scored two touchdowns in a three-possession span between the second and third quarters to tie the game.

Liberty (1-0) failed to convert on fourth down on its second drive of the third quarter, and the Hilltoppers (0-2) had an opportunity to seize control.

However, WKU gained five yards of total offense over its next three drives as the Flames scored twice to regain momentum and control of the game.