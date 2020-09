Liberty football notes: Flames defense makes second-half stand to seize momentum

“We didn’t protect on the field goal when it got tipped,” Freeze said of Barbir’s miss from 42 yards late in the first half. “I think Barbir is going to be fine. I thought our coverage units were good today. I think he’ll be fine. Certainly we’ve got to make extra points.”

Extra points

Saturday marked the first time since a 16-0 victory at Presbyterian in 2016 that Liberty won a game without a passing touchdown. … The Flames ran the ball 58 times against the Hilltoppers. It was the most in a single game for the program since Oct. 30, 2004, when Liberty ran it 61 times against Charleston Southern. … Liberty improved to 3-0 all-time against Western Kentucky and has won its past two season openers on the road. The Flames last opened on the road in 2017 when they upset Baylor in Waco, Texas. … Running back Peytton Pickett rushed for 52 yards in the first half, but did not play in the second half because of an ankle injury. … Wide receiver CJ Yarbrough was held out in the second half because of pain in his right foot. He had surgery for a Jones fracture before the start of training camp.