Liberty football notes: Flames defense makes second-half stand to seize momentum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Liberty safety JaVon Scruggs walked toward the sideline after a Western Kentucky punt ended the third quarter and twice yelled “Let’s go!” The sparse and spread-out crowd allowed the Appomattox native’s words to echo throughout Houchens-Smith Stadium, and it was at that point the Hilltoppers knew what was transpiring.
The Flames were stealing WKU’s momentum right in front of them.
Liberty recorded three consecutive stops on defense after WKU rallied to tie the game, and those defensive stands were vital for the Flames securing a 30-24 victory Saturday.
“We wanted to take that momentum away from them and give it to our offense,” Scruggs said. “Those couple of stops we got right there after the tie was very, very, very big.”
WKU trailed 17-3 and scored two touchdowns in a three-possession span between the second and third quarters to tie the game.
Liberty (1-0) failed to convert on fourth down on its second drive of the third quarter, and the Hilltoppers (0-2) had an opportunity to seize control.
However, WKU gained five yards of total offense over its next three drives as the Flames scored twice to regain momentum and control of the game.
“They had all of the momentum on their side,” Liberty senior linebacker Anthony Butler said. “To know that we could bow up and we could fight and claw and scratch and get back into it, it says a lot about our defense and it’s good to see that early in the season.”
Megginson, Reese make first career starts
Liberty cornerbacks Chris Megginson and Quinton Reese started Saturday, and it was the first career starts for both of them.
Megginson, who starred at Heritage High, tied for second on the team with five tackles and received the most snaps at cornerback against the Hilltoppers.
Reese, a true freshman, split time with Emanuel Dabney at the other corner position with both Isaiah Avery and Jimmy Faulks out.
“I thought they played pretty solid,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said of the young corners. “I thought we tackled fairly decent, too, and I was really worried about that and concerned.”
Bounds sits out first half
Redshirt sophomore Jacob Bodden received the start at left guard instead of redshirt senior Damian Bounds. It was a surprise move after Bounds started every game at the position last season. He did not play Saturday until the second half.
Freeze did not elaborate after the game if Bounds was serving any type of suspension.
“Damian, just something that we felt like was right for the team,” Freeze said. “He played the second half, most of the second half, and he served his time.”
Barbir makes kicking debut
Senior place kicker Alex Barbir attempted an extra point and field goal for the first time in his collegiate career Saturday. He previously was enrolled at Penn State and only kicked off five times during his two seasons with the Nittany Lions.
Barbir was 1 for 2 on his field goal attempts and 3 for 4 on extra points.
“We didn’t protect on the field goal when it got tipped,” Freeze said of Barbir’s miss from 42 yards late in the first half. “I think Barbir is going to be fine. I thought our coverage units were good today. I think he’ll be fine. Certainly we’ve got to make extra points.”
Barbir’s career field goal was good from 24 yards with a little more than 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
He missed the extra point on Malik Willis’ rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter that put the Flames ahead 30-17.
Extra points
Saturday marked the first time since a 16-0 victory at Presbyterian in 2016 that Liberty won a game without a passing touchdown. … The Flames ran the ball 58 times against the Hilltoppers. It was the most in a single game for the program since Oct. 30, 2004, when Liberty ran it 61 times against Charleston Southern. … Liberty improved to 3-0 all-time against Western Kentucky and has won its past two season openers on the road. The Flames last opened on the road in 2017 when they upset Baylor in Waco, Texas. … Running back Peytton Pickett rushed for 52 yards in the first half, but did not play in the second half because of an ankle injury. … Wide receiver CJ Yarbrough was held out in the second half because of pain in his right foot. He had surgery for a Jones fracture before the start of training camp.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!