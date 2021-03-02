Liberty football notes: Flames' roster 'deeper than we've ever been,' plus notes on position changes and staff moves

Hugh Freeze spent a good portion of Monday’s spring practice looking around at the number of players dressed out in Liberty apparel. The Flames were able to break out into four groups on offense and defense for certain segments, and there were enough bodies to go around for everyone to get ample work.
“We’re deeper than we’ve ever been,” the football coach remarked Tuesday.
Liberty opened its spring practices Monday with 109 players listed on the roster. The number is higher than in previous seasons thanks to 16 super seniors who elected to return for one more campaign, and the arrival of 14 players who enrolled for classes in the spring semester.
The roster depth, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, has accelerated Freeze’s building of the program that is still the youngest in the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks.
“This roster, in my opinion, is at 80% of where we need to be,” Freeze said. “Now, I’m not sure there’s any place I’ve been that I’ve had 100% that I felt like we hit on absolutely and they’re exactly what we want for the level that we’re playing. Whether it’s Ole Miss or whether it’s Arkansas State or whether it’s here, I’m sure we’ll ever get to 100, but I sure would like to be around 90 that I felt like they are truly the level we’re playing against. We’re close. We’re close. A lot closer obviously.”
The upperclassmen will benefit most from the added bodies available in the spring practices. Freeze estimates 60% to 70% of the reps during the 15 practices will go to mid-year enrollees and underclassmen who have not played as many snaps in previous seasons.
That means offensive linemen such as Tristan Schultz, Damian Bounds and Thomas Sargeant, as well as defensive linemen Elijah James, Ralfs Rusins and others will be focused primarily on preparing their bodies to be ready for training camp.
“You just want to make sure they’re getting to the bus next year because they already have proven they know our stuff,” Freeze said. “ … Let’s just make sure they’re in the best shape of their life come fall camp.”
Position changes
Freeze spent a good portion of the signing period speaking highly of Pearl River Community College transfer Stetson Moore. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end possessed the ability to line up as an outside receiver, in addition to the traditional tight end spot.
Moore is splitting duties this spring. The redshirt sophomore will practice with both the tight ends and receivers, and he gives the outside receiver corps some depth following CJ Yarbrough’s decision to opt out of spring practice.
“It was a combination of just trying to play with [Moore’s] skill sets and also making sure we had enough bigger bodies for outside work,” Freeze said.
Micah Glaize (Brookville) and Jerome Jolly have moved from safety to linebacker for the spring, and Tyron Staples (Liberty High) is shifting from linebacker to running back.
Help wanted
Moving Glaize and Jolly to linebacker was strategic for the defense. The linebacker room, which was addressed in recruiting, is still thin and the position Freeze would address with one of the available scholarships if a player became available.
Carl Poole, Tyren Dupree, Amarii Jenkins and DJ Humes are out for the spring practices after all of them underwent offseason surgery.
That means Louisiana-Monroe transfer Rashaad Harding, freshmen Kaci Seegers and Ahmad Walker, and Glaize and Jolly will get ample reps at linebacker throughout the spring.
“That’s the room that we needed the most work at probably,” Freeze said.
Keeping an eye on Virginia
Liberty is keeping a close eye on how the spring high school football season is unfolding in Virginia. The recruiting staff is spending the first few weeks compiling film of the players, and then Freeze and his staff will begin the evaluation period to see if there are any seniors worth considering for the roster.
“It’s unfortunate really. The high school kids are really getting hurt in the COVID world combined with the transfer portal world,” Freeze said. “It’s very uncomfortable recruiting kids that you have not seen in person, nor have you been in their home, nor have you been in their school. It’s just very uncomfortable and it’s unfortunate that probably a lot of high school kids are going to get caught up in it.”
Staff moves
Two members of Freeze’s staff — director of operations SJ Tuohy and offensive quality control coach RJ Fleming — have left within the past week for new positions. Tuohy joined Gus Malhazn’s staff at UCF in a similar position, while Fleming was hired as the wide receivers coach at Eastern Michigan.
“I’m happy for all those guys when they get opportunities that better advance them,” Freeze said.
Logan Bradley was elevated from graduate assistant to offensive quality control coach to replace Fleming. Former Flames wide receiver Michael Chorowicz is now a graduate assistant on offense.