Liberty football notes: Flames' roster 'deeper than we've ever been,' plus notes on position changes and staff moves

Micah Glaize (Brookville) and Jerome Jolly have moved from safety to linebacker for the spring, and Tyron Staples (Liberty High) is shifting from linebacker to running back.

Help wanted

Moving Glaize and Jolly to linebacker was strategic for the defense. The linebacker room, which was addressed in recruiting, is still thin and the position Freeze would address with one of the available scholarships if a player became available.

Carl Poole, Tyren Dupree, Amarii Jenkins and DJ Humes are out for the spring practices after all of them underwent offseason surgery.

That means Louisiana-Monroe transfer Rashaad Harding, freshmen Kaci Seegers and Ahmad Walker, and Glaize and Jolly will get ample reps at linebacker throughout the spring.

“That’s the room that we needed the most work at probably,” Freeze said.

Keeping an eye on Virginia

Liberty is keeping a close eye on how the spring high school football season is unfolding in Virginia. The recruiting staff is spending the first few weeks compiling film of the players, and then Freeze and his staff will begin the evaluation period to see if there are any seniors worth considering for the roster.