Liberty football notes: Freeze upset he 'did a poor job coaching' two-point try, and more

Liberty has been selective in recent seasons when it breaks out wide receiver passes to catch defenses out of position. Whether it was under Turner Gill or Hugh Freeze, the Flames took advantage of wide receiver DJ Stubbs’ previous experience as a quarterback in high school to make those plays work.

Freeze turned to quarterback-turned-wide receiver CJ Yarbrough late in the fourth quarter on a two-point conversion that could give Liberty the lead over then-No. 19 Wake Forest. It was a double-reverse that would give Yarbrough two options: throw back to quarterback Kaidon Salter, or find Khaleb Coleman in the back line of the end zone.

Yarbrough, who hadn’t attempted a pass since the 2017 season at Tanner High School in Alabama, didn’t get the throw away and was tackled attempting to get to the edge as the Demon Deacons held on for a 37-36 win at Truist Field.

Wake fell into zone coverage, which allowed a defender to be in Salter’s vicinity. Coleman, though, was wide open running in the back of the end zone.

“I did a poor job coaching it, obviously, the play,” Freeze said Monday. “We’ve got a guy running wide open in the back of the end zone. Just go look at the video — there’s no one around him. Just got to do a better job coaching the whole play to CJ at the time.”

Freeze revealed Liberty worked on that two-point play in practices for two straight weeks. The offense will run it twice on Thursday and then go through a walk-through of it Friday.

Yarbrough was the perfect candidate to handle the pass with his background as a quarterback. He was Tanner’s signal caller in 2017 before transitioning to wide receiver, and he played on the outside in his senior season at East Limestone High School.

CJ Daniels, the only other wide receiver on the roster who has attempted a pass at the college level, missed his third straight game after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee back in the spring.

“I just didn’t do a good enough job of coaching CJ not to panic. That’s sickening to me that I didn’t get that point across,” Freeze said. “ … I obviously did not teach it well enough.”

The loss was Liberty's third straight to an ACC program by three points or less. The Flames are 2-5 against the ACC under Freeze, and the other two recent losses were decided by one point (2020 at North Carolina State) and three points (2021 at Syracuse).

What the future could look like?

Liberty got a taste of what its secondary will look like next season. JaVon Scruggs, a fixture at all three safety positions since the 2019 season, did not travel with the team for undisclosed reasons. That forced nickelback Quinton Reese to move back to a high safety position alongside Robert Rahimi, and it brought Juawan Treadwell into the starting lineup at the nickel.

“Rocket and Quinton were both playing a different position than they’d normally play,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “ … I think in the moment, Scruggs might have been a little more seasoned in some situations with some checks and things like that that probably would have helped us. That was probably the main effect. Not necessarily the loss of his athleticism and his play-making ability, but some familiarity with that position I think probably stepped us back a little bit.”

Freeze said Scruggs was with the team Monday and “looks ready to go” in preparation for Saturday’s home game against Akron (6 p.m. on ESPN+).

Reese and Rahimi each had a first-half interception of Wake quarterback Sam Hartman, but both made critical mistakes in the fourth quarter.

Aldridge pointed out Reese was out of position on a deep pass to Ke’Shawn Williams in the fourth quarter that led to Wake Forest’s go-ahead touchdown. Rahimi was called for holding to negate Kobe Singleton’s interception with Liberty holding onto a 23-20 lead.

“It will be invaluable the rest of the year,” Aldridge said of getting that experience. “It allowed some other young guys to play, too.”

True freshman A’Khori Jones played for the first time this season and his lone tackle prevented Hartman from picking up a first down in the third quarter.

Brylan Green, another freshman, helped in coverage on Rahimi’s interception.

Offensive line depth tested

Left tackle Naasir Watkins and left guard Jacob Bodden were both knocked out in the first half against Wake Forest. Watkins favored his right leg as he walked the sidelines in street clothes in the second half, while Bodden wore a sling on his right arm.

Freeze said both will see doctors either Monday or Tuesday to determine the extent of their injuries.

Cooper McCaw and Jonathan Graham played at left tackle and guard, respectively, in the second half. The two were the backups on the right side in the first two games, but offensive line coach Chris Klenakis purposefully moved linemen around during training camp so they could be ready to play at any position when injuries happened.

“I think K does as good a job as any coach I’ve been around at trying to get as many people acclimated to playing different spots,” Freeze said. “That’s going to be the case this week, too. We’re going to have to do some juggling to get the two-deep ready. He does a good job with that.”

Bennett’s appearance

Backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett appeared in two series against Wake Forest and failed to complete any of his three passes. He was sacked once and intercepted once, before Kaidon Salter returned to the lineup.

It was a move not to get a new signal caller onto the field for a spark, but to calm Salter down in his second career start.

“When Kaidon was in there, they were adding safeties to the [run] fit and he was not seeing it correctly and I just needed him to call down,” Freeze said. “It really set me off on that fourth down [on the first series] when he didn’t motion the guy. … I said, ‘Dude, I need you to calm down.’ I wanted to go with JB and see if we couldn’t hit some of those RPOs or I thought the run game had some possibilities also. Just kind of settle Kaidon down. It wasn’t anything other than that. Calm him down.”

The brief benching worked.

Salter had 24 yards on 2-of-7 passing, was sacked three times and had minus-2 rushing yards in the first quarter. His stats for the remainder of the game looked much better: 222 yards on 17-of-27 passing and two touchdowns, and he had 79 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Salter, as a redshirt freshman, did make mistakes. He threw two interceptions, lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to Wake taking a 30-23 lead, and he overthrew DeMario Douglas for what would have been a touchdown and a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter.