Liberty football notes: Freshman Sings shines in extended playing time at defensive end

Liberty fans got a glimpse of Stephen Sings’ potential at defensive end with some brief snaps last weekend against FIU. They saw his speed, hustle and ability to get into the backfield as building blocks for what he could bring to the defense in the future.
The future was accelerated quite a bit to Saturday against North Alabama.
The true freshman received his first extended playing time and finished with four tackles and 1.5 sacks as the Liberty defense shined in a 28-7 victory over the Lions at Williams Stadium.
“I just went out there and played,” Sings said.
Sings, the former Virginia Tech pledge who signed with Liberty in late April, received ample reps with the first-team defense after starter TreShaun Clark was ejected for targeting midway through the first quarter.
Clark delivered a hit on North Alabama starting quarterback Blake Dever on a third-and-28 play that knocked Dever’s helmet off. Referee Duane Heydt immediately called the penalty roughing the passer with targeting, and upheld the targeting call after video review.
“Coaches upstairs didn’t feel like it was targeting, but it doesn’t matter,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said of the call. “Thankfully that was in the first half and he’s served his penalty for that and will be ready to go next week.”
Sings came in and did not miss a beat. He sacked UNA quarterback Rett Files on the first play of the second quarter and combined with Durrell Johnson on a sack to end the Lions’ first offensive series of the second half.
The freshman opened the fourth quarter by hitting Files as he was throwing, and the wobbly pass landed in Anthony Butler’s hands for an interception.
“We needed him desperately today,” Freeze said of Sings. “He probably played I don’t know how many snaps, but probably too many for what he was probably prepared for. Just really proud of the effort he gave today.”
Mack joins elite company
Liberty redshirt senior running back Joshua Mack rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries Saturday, and in the process became the first Liberty player since Carrington Mosley in 2017 to rush for at least 100 yards in three straight games.
Mack had opened the 2020 campaign with rushing performances of 100 yards at Western Kentucky and 107 yards against FIU.
He totaled 95 of his 130 yards in the second half against UNA.
“That’s definitely a big accomplishment for me,” Mack said.
Mack is two games away from matching Eugene Goodman’s record of five straight games with 100 yards to open a season. Goodman set the mark in the 2004 season.
Several firsts on defense
Freeze was ecstatic to get several new faces onto the field as the game progressed against UNA, especially on the defensive side as the coaching staff continues to build depth.
Two players in particular took advantage of the extra playing time.
Carl Poole, a former walk-on from George Washington High School in Danville, posted five tackles (three solo) and his first career sack serving as Butler’s backup at middle linebacker.
Junior college transfer Juawan Treadwell made his first start at nickelback and finished with six tackles (five solo). He played significant snaps with Cedric Stone and Benjamin Alexander both suffering injuries during the game.
“We played a lot of kids defensively that typically hadn’t been getting a lot of snaps,” Freeze said. “That’s good.”
Extra points
Brody Brumm hauled in his first career touchdown reception on a 2-yard bubble screen with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter. … Liberty was forced to punt on its opening offensive possession Saturday. It marked the first time this season the Flames did not score a touchdown on their initial drive. … Liberty did not score in the first quarter for the first time since the 2019 opener against Syracuse. … The Flames rushed for 250 yards against UNA and are averaging 274.7 rushing yards per game through the opening three weeks. Liberty’s defense is allowing 280.6 yards per game this season.
