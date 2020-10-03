Liberty football notes: Freshman Sings shines in extended playing time at defensive end

Sings came in and did not miss a beat. He sacked UNA quarterback Rett Files on the first play of the second quarter and combined with Durrell Johnson on a sack to end the Lions’ first offensive series of the second half.

The freshman opened the fourth quarter by hitting Files as he was throwing, and the wobbly pass landed in Anthony Butler’s hands for an interception.

“We needed him desperately today,” Freeze said of Sings. “He probably played I don’t know how many snaps, but probably too many for what he was probably prepared for. Just really proud of the effort he gave today.”

Mack joins elite company

Liberty redshirt senior running back Joshua Mack rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries Saturday, and in the process became the first Liberty player since Carrington Mosley in 2017 to rush for at least 100 yards in three straight games.

Mack had opened the 2020 campaign with rushing performances of 100 yards at Western Kentucky and 107 yards against FIU.

He totaled 95 of his 130 yards in the second half against UNA.

“That’s definitely a big accomplishment for me,” Mack said.