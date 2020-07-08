Liberty football notes: Land transferring to Norfolk State; Merritt decommits

A Liberty defensive back announced Monday he is transferring to Norfolk State “to be surrounded by people with similar backgrounds and cultural experiences.”
Tayvion Land, a rising sophomore, was one of two Black football players who previously announced in late June they were transferring from the Flames program because of “racial insensitivity displayed by leadership at Liberty University.”
Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, the other player to announce his decision to transfer, has yet to announce a college destination.
Land was Liberty’s first-ever four-star recruit and posted 23 tackles and a fumble recovery during his freshman season.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Land is a Virginia Beach native and is transferring to Norfolk State, a Football Championship Subdivision program. The Spartans are members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, one of two Division I conferences comprising HBCU programs.
“My choice is to be surrounded by people with similar backgrounds and cultural experiences, and to be within a unique community with support and understanding among faculty and my fellow classmates,” he wrote in a tweet announcing his decision to transfer to NSU.
Merritt decommits from Liberty
Brian Merritt, a rising sophomore defensive tackle at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, announced in late June he was reopening his recruitment and decommitting from Liberty.
Merritt’s decision leaves the Flames with only five verbal commits in the 2021 recruiting class.
“Thanks to everyone who’s supported me but after long talks and consideration with my family I have decided to reopen my recruitment and [decommit] from the university of Liberty. Nothing personal just business,” Merritt wrote on Twitter.
Merritt was the second player in Liberty’s 2021 recruiting class when he announced on social media he was committing on May 19.
The interior of the defensive line is a need the Liberty coaching staff is addressing in this recruiting cycle. Ralfs Rusins and Elijah James, both projected starters for the upcoming season, are seniors. Elisha Mitchell is another senior, but will have another season of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2018.
William Green and Devonte Lloyd, both expected to receive ample playing time in 2020, are both redshirt juniors.