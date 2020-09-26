Liberty football notes: Penalties hurt Panthers

The two looked like they endured injuries on the same drive. Willis had his left (non-throwing) arm in a sling and was replaced by quarterback Chris Ferguson, who made his LU debut after transferring from Maine.

Ferguson went 1 for 2 through the air, bouncing back after fumbling the first snap he took (LU recovered the fumble) and had a 23-yard completion to move the chains. But the Flames had to give the ball back and count on their defense to make the game-saving stops.

Frith limped along the sideline after a play, but the exact nature of his injury is unclear.

Hearing everything and nothing

The recently expanded Williams Stadium was nearly empty for Saturday’s game thanks to state regulations limiting participants at athletic events.

Only 1,000 of the 25,000 seats were open to fans. A section of the west side of the stadium included a smattering of red shirts, and a small contingent of LU students — chosen via a lottery — filled another section on the east side. A few fans watched from a perch outside the stadium gates.

The significantly smaller crowd compared to the more than 4,000 at last week's game at Western Kentucky meant football sounds on the field were audible.

The only significant sounds from the stands came from the Liberty band, which had ample room for social distancing as it spread out across the entirety of the east side's upper deck.

