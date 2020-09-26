Liberty football notes: Penalties hurt Panthers

Liberty players and coaches didn’t sugarcoat their opinion of their play Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, they said.
The Flames had issues giving up explosive plays and failing to capitalize on opportunities, but Florida International, thanks to the penalties it racked up, had a leg up in that “ugly” category.
FIU finished with 15 penalties for 127 yards, matching the highest number of flags ever by an LU opponent. Five other teams have picked up 15 in a game before; the last was West Virginia Tech in 2004.
Five of Liberty’s seven scoring drives were helped by FIU penalties, and the Flames earned five first downs courtesy of penalties.
The Panthers’ game-tying two-point conversion was negated by a holding penalty. Two interceptions were negated by flags, which would have stopped drives that ended in points for LU. And FIU’s final drive was partially stalled by an intentional grounding penalty.
The number of flags was disconcerting, with some of those mistakes quite literally being labeled as such.
FIU was whistled twice for “disconcerting signals,” a rare delay-of-game call levied when defenses try to induce a false start by mimicking the cadence of the offense.
Feeling uncomfortable
While Liberty entered Saturday’s game with one game under its belt, FIU hadn’t played this year thanks to COVID-19-related issues.
The experience was “uncomfortable” for LU coach Hugh Freeze, his staff and players given the lack of game film with which to prepare.
“It was a very uncomfortable week all the way around for me,” Freeze said. “Didn’t have a good feel of what I thought we were gonna see or who we were gonna see.”
Players and coaches had to make more adjustments on the fly than they’d prefer, especially on the defensive side.
The Panthers, who marked their latest start date in history Saturday, played three quarterbacks (Stone Norton, Kaylan Wiggins and Max Bortenschlager). According to coach Butch Davis, the game plan involved giving each at least two series early and going with the strongest in the second half.
The three combined for 4 yards rushing and 136 yards and two TDs through the air on 11-of-20 passing.
Liberty is scheduled to face off at home against two more opponents that will be playing their first game (North Alabama on Oct. 3 and Western Carolina on Nov. 14).
Injuries
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and wide receiver Noah Frith both exited the game late with injuries, but no updates on their conditions were provided after the game.
The two looked like they endured injuries on the same drive. Willis had his left (non-throwing) arm in a sling and was replaced by quarterback Chris Ferguson, who made his LU debut after transferring from Maine.
Ferguson went 1 for 2 through the air, bouncing back after fumbling the first snap he took (LU recovered the fumble) and had a 23-yard completion to move the chains. But the Flames had to give the ball back and count on their defense to make the game-saving stops.
Frith limped along the sideline after a play, but the exact nature of his injury is unclear.
Hearing everything and nothing
The recently expanded Williams Stadium was nearly empty for Saturday’s game thanks to state regulations limiting participants at athletic events.
Only 1,000 of the 25,000 seats were open to fans. A section of the west side of the stadium included a smattering of red shirts, and a small contingent of LU students — chosen via a lottery — filled another section on the east side. A few fans watched from a perch outside the stadium gates.
The significantly smaller crowd compared to the more than 4,000 at last week's game at Western Kentucky meant football sounds on the field were audible.
The only significant sounds from the stands came from the Liberty band, which had ample room for social distancing as it spread out across the entirety of the east side's upper deck.
