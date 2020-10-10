Liberty football notes: Quarterback Willis 'rusty' in return to action

Malik Willis looked calm and composed in the pocket on several plays Saturday. Then others, he appeared out of sync and looking to make something happen against the Louisiana-Monroe defense.

The Liberty quarterback, in his first action since Sept. 26 against FIU, said he “was a little rusty; I was a lot rusty,” while wearing a protective brace on his left elbow in the Flames’ 40-7 victory over the Warhawks at Williams Stadium.

Willis led the Flames with 87 rushing yards on 13 carries, but he was not sharp in the passing attack. He completed 11 of 29 passes for 177 and his first interception of the season.

“I practiced with it on, but ain’t nothing like live reps,” Willis said of wearing the brace. “I just needed that whole environment to see how it feels and to take a hit on it and see how that feels. Everything worked out. I have a lot of information from this game and I have a lot to build upon.”

The signal caller, one of the most explosive players through the season’s first two weeks, was not crisp or accurate in the passing attack like he was before the injury. Several of his throws sailed on him, and he missed at least four deep throws where his receivers were behind the ULM secondary.