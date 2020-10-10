Liberty football notes: Quarterback Willis 'rusty' in return to action

Malik Willis looked calm and composed in the pocket on several plays Saturday. Then others, he appeared out of sync and looking to make something happen against the Louisiana-Monroe defense.
The Liberty quarterback, in his first action since Sept. 26 against FIU, said he “was a little rusty; I was a lot rusty,” while wearing a protective brace on his left elbow in the Flames’ 40-7 victory over the Warhawks at Williams Stadium.
Willis led the Flames with 87 rushing yards on 13 carries, but he was not sharp in the passing attack. He completed 11 of 29 passes for 177 and his first interception of the season.
“I practiced with it on, but ain’t nothing like live reps,” Willis said of wearing the brace. “I just needed that whole environment to see how it feels and to take a hit on it and see how that feels. Everything worked out. I have a lot of information from this game and I have a lot to build upon.”
The signal caller, one of the most explosive players through the season’s first two weeks, was not crisp or accurate in the passing attack like he was before the injury. Several of his throws sailed on him, and he missed at least four deep throws where his receivers were behind the ULM secondary.
“At least two got to be hit, at least,” Willis said. “I definitely want all of them back because I feel like I could have made better throws. I think at first I was playing a little timid, then I had to get out of that and just start back playing like myself and just stepping into all my throws and then doing the right fundamentals.”
Willis threw his first interception of the season when ULM safety Austin Hawley made an acrobatic, one-handed interception in the red zone and returned it to near midfield. Willis credited the play with not seeing the “free roamer” and allowing the play to develop more.
“He made a good play. That’s just a good play,” Willis said.
Though, there were instances in which the quarterback looked like his pre-injury form on several scampers to pick up first downs. He had four runs of 13 yards or longer, and easily scored on a 6-yard run with a little more than 6 minutes left in the first quarter to put the Flames ahead 14-0.
That play, though, was actually designed for tight end Michael Bollinger to roll out and be open for an easy touchdown pass.
“I just didn’t get enough depth, so I was too close to him, I was right next to him,” Willis explained. “There was no point in just like tossing it to him. I told him sorry. I was like, ‘Dang, Mike, I stole your touchdown.’”
No room to run
Three ULM defensive linemen did not travel to Lynchburg for Saturday’s games, which left the Warhawks incredibly thin in the trenches against one of the nation’s top rushing attacks.
Instead of caving and allowing Liberty to run all over them, the Warhawks elected to stack the box and force the Flames to throw the ball.
The plan actually worked.
Liberty was held to a season-low 180 rushing yards and matched a season low with 4.6 yards per carry.
“I really don’t know that I’ve ever played a team that decided early on they were going to commit to stopping the run. They did a good job,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “They were very physical up front and I thought their safeties tackled well in the box and we were going to have to throw some. We weren’t consistent at it.”
Liberty entered the game ranked fifth in the nation averaging 274 rushing yards per game.
“I thought we hung in there defensively and made some plays,” ULM coach Matt Viator said.
Not much Mack-tion
LU running back Joshua Mack did not start for the first time this season and received very few opportunities on offense.
He carried the ball seven times (his previous season low was 13) and had a meager 22 rushing yards, well below his average of 112 per game that ranked 10th in the nation.
It broke a string of three straight 100-yard performances to open the season.
“It’s something that’s between he and I,” Freeze explained. “There’s just some expectations and standards. … We’ve got to meet a certain standard for everybody. No one is excluded.”
Barbir shows his range
LU kicker Alex Barbir was 0 for 3 on field goal attempts beyond 27 yards through the season’s first three weeks, while going 4 for 4 between 21 and 27 yards.
That changed Saturday.
Barbir connected on both his field goal tries from 42 and 30 yards. He is now 6 of 9 on the season.
“I was proud to see the way he really swung his leg today,” Freeze said. “I thought it was freer.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!