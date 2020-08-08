Liberty football notes: Quarterbacks Willis, Ferguson splitting reps at first team, and more

Willis handled the first-string duties Friday and Ferguson will take on that responsibility in Monday’s second practice.

The two quarterbacks remind Freeze of signal callers he had during his time at Mississippi.

“I think Chris is very similar to Bo Wallace. Chris runs it well enough where you can run certain things with him. Malik’s more like Chad Kelly and he’s an athletic quarterback,” Freeze said. “I like having the options we have. Ultimately though, more importantly than them being able to use their feet, is the way they run the offense and the understanding they have of it and their ability to take care of the football and put us in good positions.”

Monday moving to tight end

Brayden Monday played on both sides of the ball during his time at Tuscola High School in Waynesville, North Carolina, and the three-star prospect spent the past season at Liberty at defensive end with a projection of being in the rotation as a redshirt freshman.

The Flames coaching staff elected to move Monday to tight end and it is the position he will play moving forward.

“We’ve moved him to tight end and that’s where he’ll stay hopefully, I think, and anticipate him being a very good one in the future,” Freeze said.