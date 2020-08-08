Liberty football notes: Quarterbacks Willis, Ferguson splitting reps at first team, and more

Hugh Freeze inherited a potent Liberty offense in 2019 that featured a three-year starter at quarterback in Buckshot Calvert. The signal caller was entrenched at the position, which didn’t create much competition at all in training camp.
Calvert’s graduation following his illustrious career opened up competition at quarterback, which Freeze and his staff will take full advantage of during this training camp.
Malik Willis and Chris Ferguson are alternating reps with the No. 1 offensive unit in the first seven practices to give Freeze plenty of chances to see who will seize control of the position heading into the Sept. 12 season opener.
Johnathan Bennett ran with the third string in Friday’s first practice, and Freeze said the redshirt freshman will have opportunities to get additional reps with the second string throughout camp.
“I’m really excited about the competition we have there. Just in Day 1 today, I thought it was very competitive,” Freeze said after Friday’s practice. “Malik and Chris and JB all looked pretty, pretty good. I love competition in the rooms. That’s why we brought in the ones we did, and I’m just excited to see it play out. I think we’ve got really good options there from one day of practice, but really excited about the competition there.”
Willis, an Auburn transfer, entered training camp as the expected starter, and Ferguson, who transferred from Maine this past offseason, was a close second on the depth chart.
Willis handled the first-string duties Friday and Ferguson will take on that responsibility in Monday’s second practice.
The two quarterbacks remind Freeze of signal callers he had during his time at Mississippi.
“I think Chris is very similar to Bo Wallace. Chris runs it well enough where you can run certain things with him. Malik’s more like Chad Kelly and he’s an athletic quarterback,” Freeze said. “I like having the options we have. Ultimately though, more importantly than them being able to use their feet, is the way they run the offense and the understanding they have of it and their ability to take care of the football and put us in good positions.”
Monday moving to tight end
Brayden Monday played on both sides of the ball during his time at Tuscola High School in Waynesville, North Carolina, and the three-star prospect spent the past season at Liberty at defensive end with a projection of being in the rotation as a redshirt freshman.
The Flames coaching staff elected to move Monday to tight end and it is the position he will play moving forward.
“We’ve moved him to tight end and that’s where he’ll stay hopefully, I think, and anticipate him being a very good one in the future,” Freeze said.
Liberty has three tight ends on the roster who are seniors (Johnny Huntley, Chris Barrett and Trevor Hobbs) and two more who are juniors (Jerome Jackson and Michael Bollinger).
Those returners (except for Hobbs, who transferred to Liberty this past offseason) combined for 17 catches, 240 yards and four touchdowns.
“Hopefully we’ll stay healthy there and we’ve got some mature guys there,” Freeze added, “so I don’t know exactly what [Monday's] role will be this year and we’ve told him that, but I do anticipate him being a very solid tight end for us throughout his career here.”
Injury update
Freeze revealed redshirt freshman wide receiver CJ Yarbrough had an operation of his right foot for a Jones fracture and his recovery time frame could put him back on the field close to the season opener at Williams Stadium.
Yarbrough is projected to be one of two starters at outside receiver.
“He’s out of his cast, he was moving around today pretty well,” Freeze said. “We’ll take our time to make sure he gets well from that.”
Newcomers making an impression
Yarbrough’s injury has allowed for three newcomers to receive more reps early in training camp.
Junior college transfer Javian Lofton and true freshmen Ahmad Jackson and CJ Daniels were highlighted by Freeze as players who stood out during Friday’s opening practice.
Lofton was one of the Flames’ top targets in the most recent recruiting class, while Jackson and Daniels both were three-star prospects according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Moore, Biggins stand out
Two sophomore defensive backs, Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, announced in late June they were entering the transfer portal because of racial insensitivity at the university.
Clark and Land both started as freshmen. Quinton Reese and Deon Biggins, both three-star recruits, caught Freeze’s eye Friday and could contend for playing time immediately.
“I love their look for new corners,” Freeze said.
Marcus Haskins, who enrolled in the spring and participated in the five spring practices, also stood out. He played cornerback at Iowa Western Community College and Division II Concordia University in his first two collegiate seasons and is projected to play at free safety.
Junior college wide receiver commits to Flames
Stetson Moore, a rising sophomore wide receiver at Mississippi's Pearl River Community College, verbally committed to Liberty on Friday afternoon to give the Flames 17 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Moore is from Philadelphia, Mississippi, and chose Liberty over an offer from UAB. He spent the 2018 season at Mississippi Valley State, an FCS program, and caught four passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns in only two games to retain his year of eligibility.
He posted nine catches for 130 yards in seven games during the 2019 campaign at PRCC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!