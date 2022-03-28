Liberty football notes: 'Ripple effect' felt from Willis' pro day, Scruggs elected to council, and more

Hugh Freeze said last week he didn’t think he could quantify the impact Malik Willis’ pro day would have on the Liberty football program. Six days after Willis wowed representatives from all 32 NFL teams with a 70-play passing session, Freeze could see “a positive ripple effect” that has the potential to last through Willis’ rookie season.

A Liberty spokesperson said Willis generated nearly 775 million impressions on social media from his pro day, and clips of Willis’ 70-yard throw to Kevin Shaa went viral among fan bases hoping the quarterback will be sporting a certain uniform for the coming season.

“Probably would be hard pressed to get more of a ripple effect out of it after that,” Freeze said after Monday’s practice. “ … I believe Malik will always represent our program and university very well. There’s no doubt when you’re on national TV and our place shows well to begin with; it’s like I’ve always said about recruiting, if we can get them to the mountain, we have a chance.”

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spent the entirety of his trip to Liberty’s campus in the indoor practice facility waiting for Willis’ throwing session. It was Rhule’s first trip to Lynchburg since Aug. 31, 2002, when he was an assistant on the Western Carolina staff and the Catamounts defeated the Flames, 23-3.

He raved about the facilities, which have drastically changed since the early 2002 contest, and many of his offensive staff members were on hand to take in the indoor facility and upgraded weight room.

“I can’t tell you the number of emails I received from either general managers, scouts just saying we go to hundreds of these and yours was top-notch at Liberty and really well done,” Freeze said. “I think there certainly should be some ripple effect in, through and around the program for a while.”

Scruggs elected to culture council

Safety JaVon Scruggs has served as a team captain for the past two seasons. He is adding another title for his fifth season of eligibility.

Freeze revealed Scruggs received the most votes from his teammates to serve on the program’s culture council. Members of the council have the freedom to approach Freeze regarding issues within the program.

The Appomattox native elected to utilize the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave student-athletes who played through the 2020 coronavirus-altered season.

“There were others that had lots of votes,” Freeze said. “ … This is not a defensive election or offensive election, it’s your entire team. For him to get that speaks volumes for how he’s developed as a leader here.”

Cornerback depth

Dexter Ricks Jr. spent the entirety of Monday’s practice working with the second-string defense. The freshman cornerback, who enrolled for the spring semester, worked opposite of Amarian Williams throughout the drills and live periods.

Ricks received the reps with Southern Utah transfer Kobe Singleton sporting a non-contact blue jersey. Freeze disclosed Singleton tested positive for mononucleosis and will be “out of contact for a certain period of time.”

“I love him. He’s got this silent confidence about him as a true freshman and he’s getting a lot of quality reps right now that will add depth to that room,” Freeze said of Ricks. “ … It will be good to get [Singleton] back because he looked really solid also coming into this. Those two freshmen DBs, [Jayden] Sweeney and Ricks, I think we were right to recruit them.”

Where are the receivers?

Campbell transfer wide receiver Caleb Snead closed one period of practice going one-on-one against cornerback Daijahn Anthony in a spirited battle to see which side would come on top in the drill.

Noah Frith and Khaleb Coleman made some strong catches on the sideline. Kylen Austin showed flashes.

Those receivers, and others, are getting more opportunities this spring with three projected impact players out with injuries.

CJ Daniels remains out after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL, while CJ Yarbrough and DeMario Douglas are still being held out with hamstring injuries.

Yarbrough and Daniels being out creates a thin rotation at the outside positions, but players like Snead, Frith and Coleman have proven they can make plays at the college level.

The slot, however, is a group that is being tested in Douglas’ absence.

Austin, Jaivian Lofton and Brody Brumm took snaps at slot receiver Monday. Lofton, according to Freeze, showed some promise lining up inside.

“We haven’t watched the film yet, but there were times I thought he looked promising that he could help us there also,” Freeze said.

