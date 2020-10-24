Liberty football notes: Whatley nearly rushes Southern Miss back into game; Mack, Faulks shine; and more

Liberty linebacker Anthony Butler was going through his pregame ritual when he and his teammates started hearing rumblings about a huge development in Saturday’s game against Southern Miss: Golden Eagles quarterback Jack Abraham didn’t make the trip to Lynchburg.

Tate Whatley, who hadn’t appeared in a game this season, was getting the start.

Butler and defensive end TreShaun Clark both said the Flames prepared for Abraham and Whatley because of the possibility one or the other couldn’t play.

While Whatley was bottled up for most of the first half, he broke through with a big third quarter.

The Southern Miss quarterback ran for three of his four touchdowns in the third quarter to help the Golden Eagles cut a 28-point halftime deficit to one touchdown, but the Liberty defense clamped down and held serve the rest of the way in a 56-35 victory at Williams Stadium.

“It did take a while for us to start getting that consistent pressure because we were preparing just to beat them around the edge, and he wasn’t dropping as deep as the other quarterback would have,” Clark said. He had seven tackles and the Flames’ lone sack. “We had to really step into our element and really focus on our rushes.”