Liberty football opener at Western Kentucky to air on ESPNU

Liberty will play at least one football game on an ESPN linear network this season.

The Flames, who went 8-5 and won the Cure Bowl last season, will play at Western Kentucky on Sept. 19, and the noon kickoff will be televised on ESPNU.

The Flames’ most recent appearance on ESPNU came last season in a 31-24 loss at BYU.

WKU went 9-4 and won the First Responder Bowl last season. Defensive end DeAngelo Malone was picked to repeat as the C-USA defensive player of the year, while punter John Haggerty was tabbed the conference’s preseason special teams player of the year.

Liberty’s five home games are tentatively scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+, the television conglomerate’s streaming service, and the network has the option to pick up any of those games to broadcast on a linear network.

The broadcast information for the other four road matchups against Syracuse (Oct. 17), Virginia Tech (Nov. 7), N.C. State (Nov. 21) and Coastal Carolina (Dec. 5) will be determined later in the season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.