Liberty football players 'happy' to be back at practice; Freeze keeping his fingers crossed for normalcy to return

JaVon Scruggs spent the initial portion of Liberty football’s Friday practice looking around and seeing all the different faces. Gone were the face masks and neck gaiters that dominated what players and coaches sported last season during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
The indoor practice facility and the adjacent outdoor practice field were filled with players. Last year, Scruggs estimated there were “about 10 dudes missing” because of testing protocols.
The Appomattox County High product, on Friday, saw smiling faces of teammates excited to be back on the practice field. It felt like a return to normalcy for the veteran safety.
“Now we’ve got everybody back out there,” he said after Friday’s practice. “It’s like we’re out there swinging with the bat again and hopefully we’re going to hit a home run with it.”
Liberty opened its August preseason camp Friday with a full roster on display. It was the first of a 16-practice preseason that will include three scrimmages leading into the Sept. 4 opener at home against Campbell.
“The first day, I think it was amazing because of just the energy that we brought, defense and offense both,” quarterback Malik Willis said. “We were out there happy. We were happy to be out there together. We were happy to be going against each other, and it was a great feeling.”
Liberty had to adhere to the strict COVID testing protocols in 2020 that led to a stitched-together 10-game schedule. One game, though, was lost because of multiple positive tests within the program.
The NCAA on Wednesday issued a resocialization of collegiate sports for the fall, and vaccinated players do have to adhere to weekly testing unless symptomatic or coming in close contact with an unvaccinated person who has tested positive.
Unvaccinated players will have to take a PCR/NAAT test within three days of competition or an antigen test within one day of competition.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze did not disclose the percentage of players on the roster who have been vaccinated, either with one shot or with both shots. The university is not mandating students be vaccinated upon their return to campus for the fall semester.
“Man, I’m a football coach and I’m going to control what we can control here, and obviously we’ll abide by whatever testing rules for the unvaccinated. Hopefully the vaccinated stay healthy also and that we can have a nice season for all to enjoy,” Freeze said. “Man, I think there are a lot of unknowns right now to be perfectly candid as to where exactly, not just football, but where are we as communities and as a country in dealing with it.
“I don’t have the knowledge to be able to quantify where we are exactly. We’ve been fortunate here to stay healthy, even the ones who tested positive, we’ve been fortunate that they did not experience severe illness of any type, so we’re thankful for that and hopefully that will continue.”
Freeze, unlike his players, is keeping a more focused look on the upcoming season with the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, which led to the CDC issuing a recommendation of wearing masks indoors, even for fully vaccinated individuals.
“The first thing I’d say to you is that I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we can return to some normalcy,” he said. “Truthfully, all signs are a little iffy to me on what the season is really going to look like. I’m certainly going to pray and keep my fingers crossed that we can have a sense of normalcy for both teams and fans.”