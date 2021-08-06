Liberty football players 'happy' to be back at practice; Freeze keeping his fingers crossed for normalcy to return

Liberty had to adhere to the strict COVID testing protocols in 2020 that led to a stitched-together 10-game schedule. One game, though, was lost because of multiple positive tests within the program.

The NCAA on Wednesday issued a resocialization of collegiate sports for the fall, and vaccinated players do have to adhere to weekly testing unless symptomatic or coming in close contact with an unvaccinated person who has tested positive.

Unvaccinated players will have to take a PCR/NAAT test within three days of competition or an antigen test within one day of competition.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze did not disclose the percentage of players on the roster who have been vaccinated, either with one shot or with both shots. The university is not mandating students be vaccinated upon their return to campus for the fall semester.

“Man, I’m a football coach and I’m going to control what we can control here, and obviously we’ll abide by whatever testing rules for the unvaccinated. Hopefully the vaccinated stay healthy also and that we can have a nice season for all to enjoy,” Freeze said. “Man, I think there are a lot of unknowns right now to be perfectly candid as to where exactly, not just football, but where are we as communities and as a country in dealing with it.