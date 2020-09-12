Liberty football preview: Flames hope to fill question marks in pandemic-altered season

“I think all we can do right now at this point is work with what we have and deal with the hand that we’re dealt. There’s no way to tell what tomorrow’s going to bring, but I know this: we’ve got eager guys that are working towards a goal and working to put themselves in the best situation to be successful,” defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scott Symons said. “I think it’s our job as coaches to evaluate the situation. No one knows how this season’s going to go. No one knows what the schedule’s really going to look like. We have ideas. I’m just happy right now to be out and practicing and growing our football program.”