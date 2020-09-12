Liberty football preview: Flames hope to fill question marks in pandemic-altered season

The Liberty depth chart for the 2020 season has a drastically different feel in Flames coach Hugh Freeze’s second season at the helm. Gone are record-setting seniors instrumental in the program’s transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision, and there are still question marks as to who will fill the voids at key positions.
Those types of transitions are nothing new for Freeze. He’s had to retool rosters during his coaching tenure and adjust on the fly when a rash of injuries forced backups to step into prominent roles.
Those scenarios can be prepared for during the course of a season. Liberty, as one of 76 FBS programs still playing this fall, is facing a situation no program has ever dealt with before this year.
What happens if one player tests positive for COVID-19 and an entire position group needs to quarantine because of contact tracing? How many players need to be ruled out in order for a game to be postponed or canceled? Those situations previously weren’t included in a football coach’s manual, and it’s something Freeze and the other coaches will have to adjust to as the altered 2020 campaign proceeds.
“I think all of us that are attempting to play from the conferences to the independents, we’re all kind of hinged together there a bit and will be judged based on not just what we do here,” Freeze said, “but what happens at all the other individual campuses.”
Liberty’s season kicks off Sept. 19 at Western Kentucky, two weeks after the Flames were originally scheduled to open the season at Virginia Tech. The coronavirus pandemic forced the matchup with the Hokies to be moved to Nov. 7, and it also shorted the Flames’ schedule to 10 games.
Lost were meetings against North Carolina A&T, Bowling Green, UMass and UConn. Matchups against Coastal Carolina and North Alabama were added in August to give Liberty its first 10-game schedule since 1987, its final season at the Division II ranks.
“I think all we can do right now at this point is work with what we have and deal with the hand that we’re dealt. There’s no way to tell what tomorrow’s going to bring, but I know this: we’ve got eager guys that are working towards a goal and working to put themselves in the best situation to be successful,” defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scott Symons said. “I think it’s our job as coaches to evaluate the situation. No one knows how this season’s going to go. No one knows what the schedule’s really going to look like. We have ideas. I’m just happy right now to be out and practicing and growing our football program.”
Liberty, which originally had six home games in the 12-game schedule, will play at home five times. Those kickoff times are all scheduled for 1 p.m. instead of the traditional times of 6 p.m. in September and October and 2 p.m. in November.
“You can’t kick off early enough for me. I don’t like sitting around the hotel all day,” Freeze said.
Liberty announced it is limiting attendance at Williams Stadium to 1,000 fans early in the season with the current restrictions in place during Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 of reopening.
The stadium’s seating capacity was expanded to 25,000 prior to the program’s inaugural FBS campaign in 2018.
“I certainly hate it for our home crowd because I thought we had a great homefield advantage, I thought our students were incredible last year in making it difficult to play here,” Freeze said. “I think we lose an advantage playing at home with the current restrictions that we’re under. It definitely will be odd.”
The Flames began testing their players and staff three times per week in the final week of training camp, and they will test that many times on a weekly basis during the season to comply with the safety protocols established by the Atlantic Coast Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference. Eight of the 10 teams on Liberty’s schedule are from those three conferences.
Those teams will challenge a Liberty defense returning four starters from last season’s team that won the Cure Bowl, in safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox), cornerback Jimmy Faulks, defensive end TreShaun Clark and nose guard Ralfs Rusins. Defensive linemen Elijah James and Austin Lewis, linebacker Tyren Dupree and free safety Benjamin Alexander are expected to start this season after getting ample playing time a year ago.
Clark is expected to take over as the main pass rusher following Jessie Lemonier’s graduation, while Scruggs can fill in at any safety position to help fill the void left by Elijah Benton, who manned the rover position last season.
“I think there’s a genuine excitement,” safeties coach Corey Batoon said. “Any time you get into a second year in a system, kids seem to have a new perspective on things. They’re not thinking as much, or shouldn’t be, and we’ve got a lot of kids coming back that played meaningful snaps last year.”
There are more question marks on offense following the graduations of three record-setting players — quarterback Buckshot Calvert, running back Frankie Hickson and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden — and a four-year starter at right guard in Dontae Duff.
Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin waited until the end of training camp to name a starting quarterback in a battle between Malik Willis, Chris Ferguson and Johnathan Bennett.
The other question marks have been steadily answered during training camp. Joshua Mack will start at running back, while the combination of CJ Yarbrough, Noah Frith and Javian Lofton have emerged as the likely starters at wide receiver.
The coaching staff has done everything possible to keep players safe and free from COVID-19 since the student population has returned to campus.
Freeze said players are taking virtual classes (except for a lab here and there) and are remaining in the team’s bubble for most of the day until they return to either their dorm, quad or off-campus apartment in the evening.
“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t remind them that if you truly want to try to pull this off, then there are sacrifices that we have to make with our time and with things that we may want to do that are normal for a college student, you may not be able to do them this year,” Freeze said.
“We’re trying our best to form that bubble around them constantly. Can we guarantee that’s a 24-hour deal with every kid? No. We’re sure hopeful that they’re heeding our warnings and making the sacrificial decisions for the best of our team.”
