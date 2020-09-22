Liberty football promoting social justice with #CreatedEqually helmet decal

Freeze led the discussions because he’s said he has dealt with racial insensitivity and injustice at previous places he’s coached, and he reiterated that whatever the team wanted to focus on had to honor God and Liberty and the team had to be united in its message.

“I asked them to carefully consider those things,” he said. “Man, we had great dialogue. Everyone’s intentions are not exactly the same. We just need to be very honest and open and we want to create change. We want to help. We don’t want to add to the divisiveness or to anyone’s detriment. We want to build others up, we want to be an agent for change.”

The team divided into position groups and each group created a list of ideas that could bring change. Freeze compiled the lists, and on Sept. 12 after three days of "incredible, raw, honest and open discussion," met with the team to go its "creed" of what the players and staff believe, what they want done, and the action plan to accomplish those goals.

Players voted on the creed in what Freeze called a “parliamentary procedure” with a motion to accept, a second, and then had the players stand up if they were in favor or sit down if they opposed.