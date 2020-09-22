Liberty football promoting social justice with #CreatedEqually helmet decal

The Liberty football training camp was nearing its end, but conversations within the program revolving around social injustice and racial equality were ramping up. Players wanted to take a stand and be united in a message, led by sophomore defensive TreShaun Clark in early September, and that’s when the dialogue gained traction.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze led two weeks of open dialogue, and the final three days of those talks led to the program finding a common ground for the message it wanted to deliver. Freeze took all suggestions and presented a finalized version of what the team would stand for during these turbulent times.
Those talks birthed the motto Created Equally that the football team wore as a sticker on their helmets this past weekend at Western Kentucky. Liberty student-athletes will wear those decals and patches on their uniforms during the 2020-21 athletics season.
“Our team believes we’re all created equal, and that our actions as a team, as a whole, we should be an example of that in how the world should operate,” Freeze said. “Hopefully that’s what people sense when they see us.”
Liberty’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is developing initiatives led by two representatives from each team during the season.
A few of those efforts are voter education, mental health instruction and programming committed to ensuring student-athletes feel valued and comfortable at the university.
“I think that’s big, especially at this time where it’s really dangerous out here for people of African-American race,” redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis said. “It’s scary sometimes walking out there alone going against a lot of stuff. To see our university take a step forward and try to initiate some change, initiate some awareness, that was real big. It kind of put a bright spot on my heart.”
The NCAA at the end of July announced it would allow all athletes to wear patches supporting social justice and memorializing people.
Liberty is one of several programs to publicly reveal helmet decals, patches and customized name plates to support social justice during the pandemic-altered season.
Top-ranked Clemson is allowing players to wear one of four social justice helmet decals. Each decal is adorned with the words “Love,” “End Racism,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Equality.”
Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield announced during the first week of July that his players will wear “BLM” decals on their helmets.
N.C. State and North Carolina are wearing customized uniform patches, and Vanderbilt senior linebacker Andre Mintze told reporters last week the program’s demonstration will be shown on the jerseys in the form of a patch.
Seven Syracuse players opted to wear either “Equality” or “Black Lives Matter” on their name plates in place of their last names in the Orange’s opener at UNC.
The talks of social injustice within the Liberty football program reached a crescendo in the final week of training camp. Clark, along with women’s basketball players Dee Brown and Kennedi Williams, organized and led an on-campus peaceful protest called “Justice4Us” on Sept. 8, which the university opted to postpone because of student safety; but Clark still pushed forward with the event.
“TreShaun’s definitely been one of the bigger voices on this team for raising awareness to that issue and bringing us all together,” redshirt senior center Thomas Sargeant said. “We’ve definitely come closer as a team since his voice was heard.”
Clark, Brown and Williams met with students that day to discuss social injustices and racial matters. They walked from Freedom Tower to Williams Stadium and communicated their message.
‘The way he went about it was great. He wasn’t trying to bring any nonsense, he was trying to peacefully let his voice out,” Willis said. “I understand where he’s coming from. … We’ve just got to sometimes act like we don’t know what’s going on because we’re here at school and we’re in our bubble, but seeing it every day on social media and whatnot, it is tough. For him to stand up and use his voice was very inspiring in my eyes. The way he did that inspired Coach as well and got us to created equally and talking about that stuff.”
Freeze led the discussions because he’s said he has dealt with racial insensitivity and injustice at previous places he’s coached, and he reiterated that whatever the team wanted to focus on had to honor God and Liberty and the team had to be united in its message.
“I asked them to carefully consider those things,” he said. “Man, we had great dialogue. Everyone’s intentions are not exactly the same. We just need to be very honest and open and we want to create change. We want to help. We don’t want to add to the divisiveness or to anyone’s detriment. We want to build others up, we want to be an agent for change.”
The team divided into position groups and each group created a list of ideas that could bring change. Freeze compiled the lists, and on Sept. 12 after three days of "incredible, raw, honest and open discussion," met with the team to go its "creed" of what the players and staff believe, what they want done, and the action plan to accomplish those goals.
Players voted on the creed in what Freeze called a “parliamentary procedure” with a motion to accept, a second, and then had the players stand up if they were in favor or sit down if they opposed.
“No matter what you look like, no matter who you are, where you’re from, everybody comes from God and everybody’s equal," Willis said. "We’re just people out here. I think that was the one to pick, honestly.”
Freeze said two of the initiatives on the list are already in the process of moving forward. He announced Monday that “100% of our team” is registered to vote, and the Flames are working with Angel Armies in Lynchburg “to actively make a difference in foster care and orphan’s care in Lynchburg.”
Angel Armies, founded by Christian music singer Chris Tomlin, partners with child-serving organizations committed to ending the child welfare crisis. The football program worked with Angel Armies last season to assist with the real-time needs identified by Child Welfare Workers.
“We’re excited about us being unified in our approach to the racial insensitivities and injustices and other issues,” Freeze said. “We’ve committed to talking about all the issues that are going on. I’m real proud of our kids and kind of how they’ve handled that.”
