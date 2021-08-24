Liberty football returning to academic bubble leading into season opener

The Liberty football program Tuesday slowly began its transition to game prep for the Sept. 4 season opener against Campbell. Players down the depth chart at every position served on the scout team, and the players who will be traveling began getting considerably more reps.
That wasn’t the only change.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze said the football team has returned to the academic bubble it resided in last season. The players will take their courses online and not interact with the student body.
Classes officially began Monday.
“We appreciate our administration and our academic team because it’s not easy,” Freeze said. “Just a lot of unknown and uncertainty with all the students coming back on campus. We felt like it was the right move. We’ll at least do that for I would assume the first month or so and evaluate where things are.”
Liberty is not requiring its students to be vaccinated upon return to campus. The university’s COVID-19 response webpage states face masks are no longer required for official and social gatherings of students, physical distancing is no longer required, and capacity restrictions are lifted.
The football team’s bubble keeps the players within the football complex and the athletics' academic building for their classes and meals.
The bubble was utilized last season, and the Flames avoided an outbreak of coronavirus cases within the program until early December when they were forced to cancel a regular-season matchup at Coastal Carolina.
Teams unable to play on a given week this season because of COVID issues will be forced to forfeit, and those games will not be rescheduled.
Freeze said last week “a large portion of our team” received the second shot Aug. 16, which means those players will be fully vaccinated by Sunday.
He has not revealed a percentage of players who have been vaccinated.
Wide receiver/punt returner DeMario Douglas said Tuesday “this COVID thing, that’s taken a little toll on us right now, but we should have all them guys back by the first game or before the first game.”
Wide receiver Noah Frith (hand), center John Kourtis (sprained MCL) and cornerback Deon Biggins (hamstring) are currently out. Freeze did not list reasons for why safety Skyler Thomas, defensive tackle Elijah James and linebacker Aaron Pierre were not at practice Tuesday.
He did say James and Thomas will be ready for the season opener, and Pierre is questionable for the matchup with Campbell.
“I think that’s what we’re really focused on for this week, making sure everybody stays in the bubble and stays away from the outside so we can at least make it to the first game,” Douglas said.
Frith recently had surgery on a bone in his right hand and was sporting a cast during Tuesday’s practice. Freeze said he has been told Frith might be back in time for the Flames’ Sept. 11 matchup at Troy or the Sept. 18 home game against Old Dominion.
Kourtis has a similar timeframe for his return, which means super senior Bryce Mathews and freshman Harrison Hayes are receiving reps as the backup center behind Thomas Sargeant.
Mathews and Hayes also are the backup right tackles behind Cooper McCaw.
“You’ve got to have three guys prepared to be the center, so we’re working both of [them] there,” Freeze said. “They’ll both get equal snaps, probably at both tackle and center getting ready to help us there if needed.”
Quarterback Malik Willis spent most of last week’s practices working on the side and not taking reps with the first string. Freeze said Willis was battling tendinitis in his right arm, but the quarterback was dressed for every practice and took mental reps to stay in sync with the offense.
Willis was back with the first-string offense Tuesday.
“Probably every quarterback I’ve ever had at the start of camp has had some soreness. Just wanted to make sure it didn’t get any worse,” Freeze said. “There was never a time he couldn’t have gone and played. Just trying to make sure he’s totally healthy.”