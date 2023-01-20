Liberty football's 2023 projected scholarship numbers entering spring practice

Seventeen scholarship football players arrived on Liberty’s campus last week and began classes Monday. The winter transfer portal window recently closed. Those additions bolstered a roster that was gutted with four starters, one key reserve and three bench players heading to new schools through the transfer portal. There are still four former Liberty players who are in the transfer portal.

The 10 players added from the transfer portal, one junior college transfer and six freshmen bring the Flames’ total scholarship players to 78. That leaves seven scholarships that can be utilized in the February signing period, or potentially held over in case Liberty needs to add players in the 15-day window between May 1 and 15.

Liberty bolstered its depth at running back, wide receiver, tight end and safety through the addition of transfers. There are still areas of need at linebacker and cornerback that can be addressed either through the next transfer portal window or through current high school seniors.

Below is the breakdown of the Flames’ scholarship chart with class and position. An asterisk next to the player’s name designates he played through the COVID season (fall 2020 or spring 2021) that did not count toward eligibility, and the -r means a redshirt season has been utilized.

In reference to one player: Quarterback Trey Lowe III, a transfer from Southern Miss, has one year of eligibility remaining with the potential for another one if his appeal for a medical redshirt is granted. Lowe suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the 2021 season.

Fifteen players from Liberty’s 2022 roster have entered the transfer portal. Wide receiver Jaivian Lofton, offensive lineman Jacob Bodden, defensive lineman Marquise Brunson and kicker Jason Stricker have yet to publicly announce their future plans.

Center Cam Reddy declared for the NFL Draft despite having a year of eligibility remaining.

Defensive end Stephen Sings V, running back Dae Dae Hunter and linebacker Jordan Norwood withdrew from the portal and elected to remain at Liberty.