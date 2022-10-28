Liberty, Freeze agree to contract extension through 2030

Hugh Freeze led the Liberty football program to its biggest home victory over BYU this past weekend. He was rewarded less than a week later with a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid Group of Five coach in the nation.

Liberty announced Friday it secured a fourth contract extension with Freeze in as many seasons. The new pact, which runs through the 2030 season, will pay him just under $5 million per season over the course of the deal and is fully guaranteed, according to sources.

“We’re grateful for Coach Freeze’s outstanding leadership of Liberty football,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said in a telephone interview. “Liberty is realizing a vision that was cast forward decades ago and we’re excited that Coach Freeze will lead the program into the future.”

The Flames are slated to move from the FBS independent ranks to Conference USA in 2023 as the landscape of college football shifts with yet another round of realignment. The move, coupled with Freeze’s latest extension, will make him the highest-paid coach among the G5 programs. (Cincinnati and Houston had the highest paid coaches in the G5 ranks, and both programs are moving to the Big 12 Conference.)

Sources told The News & Advance the latest extension will make Liberty’s entire coaching staff the top-paid in the G5 ranks, and the university’s commitment to resources for the football program will be unmatched among those competing in the C-USA, American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt Conference, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference.

Freeze’s new salary will more than triple that of coaches already in C-USA. Tyson Helton, whose Western Kentucky team is currently tied for second in C-USA, just got a raise to a $900,000 base salary. Middle Tennessee's Rick Stockstill has a base salary of $821,000 through a contract extension signed earlier this season.

“We’re on a meteoric rise … right now and we need to continue the upward trajectory,” McCaw said.

Liberty is 7-1 this season following the 41-14 win over BYU this past weekend. The Flames are 33-12 in Freeze’s tenure with three bowl victories, two wins over ACC teams (Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020), and a 2020 Cure Bowl win over then-No. 9 Coastal Carolina that was the program’s first win over a top-10 team.

The latest extension will ensure Freeze leads Liberty into an expanded College Football Playoff, whether that is in 2024 or 2025, or in 2026 under a new media rights contract.

The goal for Liberty is to be one of the six highest-ranked conference champions to receive an automatic bid into the 12-team field. Keeping Freeze in the fold ensures Liberty will be in position to accomplish that once the playoff is expanded.

“Our expectation is to contend for a conference championship in Conference USA in Year 1 and put ourselves in a position in an expanded CFP environment,” McCaw said.