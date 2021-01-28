Liberty, fresh off extended break, hopes to avoid rust that has plagued teams this season

Ritchie McKay spent the majority of the 13 days between games for his Liberty men’s basketball team analyzing, studying and evaluating how other teams fared returning to action following lengthy periods between contests. It didn’t matter whether those pauses were for COVID-19 positive results, contact tracing or not having opponents available to play, McKay wanted to see how those teams responded in the initial games back on the court.
He didn’t have to look no further than Jacksonville, the Flames’ host both Friday and Saturday night inside Swisher Gymnasium.
The Dolphins were one of the ASUN Conference’s early surprises with victories in three of their first four games to sit tied atop the league standings.
However, the feel-good moments ended rather quickly. Jacksonville, which didn’t play Jan. 15 and 16 with its off weekend, lost a pair of road games to North Alabama, and looked particularly anemic offensively in the second matchup.
Those performances looked similar to other teams McKay watched during the lengthy layoff.
“I’m not sure what to expect tomorrow,” McKay said Thursday. “I’ve watched other teams that have had mandatory breaks because of COVID or contact tracing and it seems like there’s a little bit of rust to shake off, and we play against a really good Jacksonville team that’s confident and well-coached.”
Teams that had to pause because of COVID-related issues were not allowed to access the facilities to work out or even get some shots up to shake off any rust.
Liberty (12-5, 4-2 ASUN) was able to practice during the extended time off. McKay said the Flames practiced twice before holding an intrasquad scrimmage this past Saturday, had Sunday off and have enjoyed two light practices this week.
McKay wanted his players to stay sharp on the court while getting needed mental breaks and rest before entering the season’s stretch run.
“I feel like we’ve had a good balance,” he said. “I’m very attentive to their mental frame of mind. I think that is just the under evaluated metric in your team and its ability to find the best version of itself.”
Jacksonville (9-7, 3-3) had similar results in its return to the court as fellow ASUN member, FGCU. The Eagles spent 23 days in quarantine and have lost three of their four games since returning to action Jan. 15 against Bellarmine.
Saint Louis and UC Davis are two teams that went more than a month between games, and both the Billikens and Aggies lost their initial games back.
However, ACC programs Florida State and Virginia didn’t show much rust following time away from the court. The Seminoles, for instance, returned from a 14-day quarantine and beat North Carolina State by 32 points. The Cavaliers have gone 8-1 since returning to action following an 18-day break between contests.
McKay said the 13 days off has allowed him time to analyze how to get his team better prepared for the Friday games in the back-to-backs played in the ASUN this season.
Liberty is 1-2 in the Friday games (both losses on the road to Lipscomb and Stetson) and has won all three Saturday games.
The Flames are allowing 68.3 points on 40.5% shooting in those Friday games, while the defensive numbers improve to 51.7 points allowed on 33.8% shooting in the Saturday games.
“It’s been like a Rubik's Cube for me,” McKay said.
“Is it coincidence that we haven’t played great on Friday night or is there something to it?” he added. “We’ve been searching for answers.”
The Dolphins feature a potent one-two punch in Kevion Nolan and Dontarius Jones that the Flames will need to slow down.
Nolan, who leads the ASUN in scoring in conference play at 21 points per game, suffered an undisclosed injury this past weekend at North Alabama and his status for this weekend’s games is uncertain.
That may leave most of the scoring bulk to Jones, the 6-foot-7 Xavier transfer. He is second to Nolan in conference-only scoring at 20.75 points and is shooting a robust 88.9% from the free throw line in league play.
“He’s a tough matchup,” McKay said of Jones. “We like to think our defense is playing against all five of us at a time, not just one guy. We’ll throw a few guys at him to see if we can’t limit him. I don’t think you’re going to stop him, but we’re going to try to limit him.”