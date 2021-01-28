Liberty, fresh off extended break, hopes to avoid rust that has plagued teams this season

Teams that had to pause because of COVID-related issues were not allowed to access the facilities to work out or even get some shots up to shake off any rust.

Liberty (12-5, 4-2 ASUN) was able to practice during the extended time off. McKay said the Flames practiced twice before holding an intrasquad scrimmage this past Saturday, had Sunday off and have enjoyed two light practices this week.

McKay wanted his players to stay sharp on the court while getting needed mental breaks and rest before entering the season’s stretch run.

“I feel like we’ve had a good balance,” he said. “I’m very attentive to their mental frame of mind. I think that is just the under evaluated metric in your team and its ability to find the best version of itself.”

Jacksonville (9-7, 3-3) had similar results in its return to the court as fellow ASUN member, FGCU. The Eagles spent 23 days in quarantine and have lost three of their four games since returning to action Jan. 15 against Bellarmine.

Saint Louis and UC Davis are two teams that went more than a month between games, and both the Billikens and Aggies lost their initial games back.