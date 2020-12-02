Liberty, fresh off tough four-game stretch to open season, hosts Saint Francis in Liberty Arena debut

Ritchie McKay has expressed he and his staff have a long view with this season’s Liberty men’s basketball team. It’s a logical approach with a roster that is still young and steadily finding its identity on both sides of the court.
That is why McKay, when the opportunity presented itself, pounced to add the Flames to a second multi-team event that featured power conference competition. The thought was simple: Challenge this team early, exposing flaws that can be corrected and addressed as the season progresses.
“I think it kind of prepared us for what we’re going against on Thursday,” senior point guard Chris Parker said as the Flames (2-2) suit up for the first time at the sparkling $65 million Liberty Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday against Saint Francis (1-2). “We’re going against some real good competition, so I think that going into our home season opener, it’s going to be a lot of energy just from everybody being able to play and I think maybe a couple of fans, I’m not sure how many. It’ll be a different vibe out there. We’re excited for sure.”
Saint Francis’ visit is the first of six nonconference home games this month for Liberty. The lone remaining road game is next Wednesday at Missouri, the Flames’ third SEC opponent and fifth power conference foe this season.
Liberty has won both of its games against SEC teams so far by beating Mississippi State in the Space Coast Challenge consolation game and topping South Carolina to open the Hall of Fame Classic.
“We don’t get many opportunities to play high-majors on a neutral floor and we took it,” McKay said. “I think what this competition did is gives us a chance to really address what we’re not right now, and ultimately I think that is good, especially come late January, February.”
Those four games against teams from the Big Ten (Purdue), SEC and Big 12 (TCU) allowed Liberty to learn what it needed to improve on in every facet of the game.
“When you play teams like this, you really get exposed,” McKay said. “I’m glad we got a chance to be out there again.”
The lack of preseason scrimmages and exhibitions didn’t give the Flames a chance to truly get into sync in the pack-line defense with the new faces still getting up to speed on the trust, communication and confidence in the scheme.
Opponents gave the Flames ample open looks from 3-point range and they took advantage of those chances.
Liberty leads the nation with 47 made 3-pointers — that number includes a program-record 19 made 3s against Mississippi State — and the Flames rank fourth in the nation with 125 3-point attempts.
Forwards Micaiah Abii and Blake Preston, the team’s top two post players, are able to shoot from the perimeter, and that could help create more opportunities for the guards and forwards to score in the paint.
The Flames averaged 16 points in the paint in the first two games and upped that average to 29 points in the paint in the two games at the Hall of Fame Classic.
“I would say our versatility on the offensive end. I think it’s a little bit different from what we’ve had in the previous years,” junior guard Darius McGhee said. McGhee claimed the first ASUN Conference player of the week honor this season. “That’s a testament to Micaiah. His ability to shoot, I think, is going to be different and allow us to do more things on the offensive end. I think that’s one thing that we definitely can look forward to.”
McGhee leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game. He is one of seven players averaging more than six points per game (Elijah Cuffee is second on the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game).
Saint Francis, which opened the season with an impressive 10-point win at Pittsburgh, struggled down the stretch in a home loss to UMBC and then never found a rhythm Tuesday at Virginia.
Mark Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward, leads the team with 12.7 points and six rebounds per game.
His play down low and the Red Flash’s 3-point defense (which ranks 34th in the nation at 23.5%) will challenge the Flames in their first game at Liberty Arena.
“I have a lot of respect for them,” McKay said of Saint Francis. “They definitely won’t be afraid.”
