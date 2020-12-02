Liberty, fresh off tough four-game stretch to open season, hosts Saint Francis in Liberty Arena debut

The Flames averaged 16 points in the paint in the first two games and upped that average to 29 points in the paint in the two games at the Hall of Fame Classic.

“I would say our versatility on the offensive end. I think it’s a little bit different from what we’ve had in the previous years,” junior guard Darius McGhee said. McGhee claimed the first ASUN Conference player of the week honor this season. “That’s a testament to Micaiah. His ability to shoot, I think, is going to be different and allow us to do more things on the offensive end. I think that’s one thing that we definitely can look forward to.”

McGhee leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game. He is one of seven players averaging more than six points per game (Elijah Cuffee is second on the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game).

Saint Francis, which opened the season with an impressive 10-point win at Pittsburgh, struggled down the stretch in a home loss to UMBC and then never found a rhythm Tuesday at Virginia.

Mark Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward, leads the team with 12.7 points and six rebounds per game.

His play down low and the Red Flash’s 3-point defense (which ranks 34th in the nation at 23.5%) will challenge the Flames in their first game at Liberty Arena.

“I have a lot of respect for them,” McKay said of Saint Francis. “They definitely won’t be afraid.”

