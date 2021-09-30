Liberty freshman Beck to handle field goals at UAB

Liberty’s place-kickers spent the week battling to see which one would be tapped to kick field goals Saturday at UAB. The kicker who emerged wasn’t the one whose 51-yarder beat Virginia Tech last season or the last kicker brought in on scholarship.

It was a true freshman walk-on.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday that Brayden Beck will kick the field goals against the Blazers at Protective Stadium.

Beck has not attempted an extra point, field goal or kickoff in a game this season.

“He has had a consistency really since the start of camp,” Freeze said Thursday. “I’m curious to see how he’ll do in a hostile environment and we’ll go from there. It’s not that I don’t have confidence in the others, whether it be [Jason] Stricker or [Alex] Barbir or Brayden, and Nick [Brown] is good, too, another freshman. He’s right in there in being consistent, too. We’ve just got to find the one that’s got the hot hand right now.”

Beck emerged this week thanks to his accuracy in the week’s practices, and he is being handed the reins to a special teams unit that has only produced one field goal through four weeks.