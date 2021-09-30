Liberty freshman Beck to handle field goals at UAB

Liberty’s place-kickers spent the week battling to see which one would be tapped to kick field goals Saturday at UAB. The kicker who emerged wasn’t the one whose 51-yarder beat Virginia Tech last season or the last kicker brought in on scholarship.
It was a true freshman walk-on.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze announced Thursday that Brayden Beck will kick the field goals against the Blazers at Protective Stadium.
Beck has not attempted an extra point, field goal or kickoff in a game this season.
“He has had a consistency really since the start of camp,” Freeze said Thursday. “I’m curious to see how he’ll do in a hostile environment and we’ll go from there. It’s not that I don’t have confidence in the others, whether it be [Jason] Stricker or [Alex] Barbir or Brayden, and Nick [Brown] is good, too, another freshman. He’s right in there in being consistent, too. We’ve just got to find the one that’s got the hot hand right now.”
Beck emerged this week thanks to his accuracy in the week’s practices, and he is being handed the reins to a special teams unit that has only produced one field goal through four weeks.
Barbir, known for his game-winning field goal at Virginia Tech, is 1 of 4 on field goals this season. He missed from 41 yards against Campbell and 36 yards at Syracuse, and his 32-yarder at Troy that could have given the Flames (3-1) a 24-7 lead was blocked after a complete meltdown on the left side of the line.
The super senior connected from 31 yards in a home win over Old Dominion.
Freeze mentioned after the loss to the Orange and earlier this week Barbir’s wide-left miss in the first quarter factored into his decision to leave the offense on the field instead of kicking a chip-shot field goal on fourth down from the 2-yard line with the game tied at 21 midway through the fourth quarter.
“Bottom line, [Beck] made most of the field goals this week. I just think it’s time,” Freeze said. “Alex is still capable, but man, … we haven’t produced the points from that unit that we need to, and let’s try something different.”
Freeze said Barbir will handle the longer field goals after special teams coordinator Tanner Burns evaluates Beck’s range inside the Blazers’ new $200 million stadium that is opening Saturday night at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Barbir will continue handling kickoffs. Sixteen of his 23 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, and opposing kick returns are averaging 18.8 yards per return.
“Alex, he’s done remarkably kicking off,” Freeze said. “We’re not going to change that at all.”
Beck beat out Barbir and Stricker for the field goal responsibilities. Stricker was part of Freeze’s initial signing class in December 2018, and his lone kick in a game this season was a kickoff in the waning moments against Campbell.
Beck and Brown were two of three kicking specialists brought in as preferred walk-ons this past summer. (Punter Max Morgan is now starting after Aidan Alves suffered a broken clavicle against Old Dominion.)
Freeze and Burns said in training camp they prefer to bring in walk-ons to battle for the job, and one will rise to the challenge and eventually be placed on scholarship once the upperclassman starter has graduated.
Beck was 7 of 7 on field goals with a long of 50 during his senior season at Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Beck was ranked at No. 59 in Kohl’s national kicker ranking for the Class of 2021.
“We’re going to give him the shot,” Freeze said. “He had a really good week of practice.”
Notes: Freeze said he’s hopeful slot receiver DJ Stubbs can play at UAB. Stubbs has missed the past two games, and he dressed and went through pregame warmups at Syracuse. … Outside receiver Jaivian Lofton is not expected to play. … Offensive linemen such as Bryce Mathews, Damian Bounds and Jonathan Graham are expected to play after battling an assortment of injuries. “I don’t know if a few of them are 100%, but they’re going to play,” Freeze said.