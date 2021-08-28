Liberty, fueled by 2020 success, hopes for repeat performance with gaudy 2021 schedule

Clark, Scruggs and their teammates have focused on taking steps to improve their games. They have heard the talk of the Flames, fresh off a 10-1 campaign that vaulted them into the national spotlight and a finish of 17th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, repeating that success again this season. The central focus has been making incremental gains and ensuring the group is better than it was a year ago.

“I think everybody stepped up to the plate and realized that,” super senior tight end Johnny Huntley said. “Even though we had a great season last season, we still have to step up because teams have watched us for a season. It was kind of a surprise to them last season when we came out and played the way we played, but now we have a year under our belt and they’re going to have different strategies and stuff like that for our offense and also for our defense. Everybody just really stepped up and they’re ready.”

Star quarterback Malik Willis admitted he thought more about the two interceptions he threw in the Cure Bowl victory (even more than his four rushing touchdowns), and immediately began working on refining his mechanics not long after he returned to campus in January.