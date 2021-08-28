Liberty, fueled by 2020 success, hopes for repeat performance with gaudy 2021 schedule

JaVon Scruggs allowed himself a couple of months to savor what Liberty accomplished in 2020. The rover, considered the general of the defense, rewatched every moment. There were the triumphs at Syracuse and Virginia Tech, the one-point setback at North Carolina State, and finally the instant-classic victory over Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.
When the Appomattox native reported to spring practice in early March, all of those accomplishments were set aside. He was ready to begin focusing on a daunting 2021 schedule that will test the FBS independent.
TreShuan Clark, on the other hand, kept replaying the loss to the Wolfpack in his mind. That feeling fueled the defensive end throughout the spring and into August as he prepared for the upcoming season. The defeat was the lone one suffered by the Flames in a historic campaign. Clark realized if he and his teammates want to get back to that level of play again, they couldn’t expect to play the same in 2021 as they did in the coronavirus-altered season.
“It’s really motivated us just to look back on that and want to do better than what we did. We were one loss away from having a perfect season,” the Danville native said. “It just has motivated us to really work even harder to have that perfect season that we wanted and could have had. It drives us even more because we know we can be that team we want to be.”
Clark, Scruggs and their teammates have focused on taking steps to improve their games. They have heard the talk of the Flames, fresh off a 10-1 campaign that vaulted them into the national spotlight and a finish of 17th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, repeating that success again this season. The central focus has been making incremental gains and ensuring the group is better than it was a year ago.
“I think everybody stepped up to the plate and realized that,” super senior tight end Johnny Huntley said. “Even though we had a great season last season, we still have to step up because teams have watched us for a season. It was kind of a surprise to them last season when we came out and played the way we played, but now we have a year under our belt and they’re going to have different strategies and stuff like that for our offense and also for our defense. Everybody just really stepped up and they’re ready.”
Star quarterback Malik Willis admitted he thought more about the two interceptions he threw in the Cure Bowl victory (even more than his four rushing touchdowns), and immediately began working on refining his mechanics not long after he returned to campus in January.
Willis’ electric play and the talk of him potentially being a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft are reasons Liberty enters 2021 with a different set of eyes on the program compared to years past. The Flames no longer are flying under the radar. There are national college football writers and many preseason publications projecting Liberty to duplicate its 10-win season and be among the nation’s 25 best teams.
The Flames received votes in both the Associated Press and coaches preseason Top 25 polls for the first time in program history after finishing 17th last season.
“In regards to the votes and stuff, that’s awesome for this program. I think that has a lot to do with what we did last year, and this year we still have yet to prove ourselves,” super senior center Thomas Sargeant said. “Coach [Hugh] Freeze talked to us [and reiterated] a lot of that stuff is just noise. We don’t want to hear that stuff. Last year is last year. This is a whole new year and we have to prove ourselves again. We just have to chase the standard each and every day at practice, and take one day at a time, one game at a time and stuff like that.”
Liberty will get its chances to prove itself in a 12-game schedule that is more challenging than last season’s piecemealed 10-game slate.
The Flames face three daunting matchups in their six road games. The first is against ACC program Syracuse on Sept. 24 and is followed the next week at Conference USA favorite UAB. The final road tilt is a Nov. 6 matchup against SEC program Ole Miss that could turn into a heavyweight fight.
Those challenges, coupled with season-ending home games against Louisiana and Army on Nov. 20 and 27, respectively, provide a more daunting test for Liberty this season.
While Liberty played three ACC teams last season, the matchups came in nearly empty stadiums (or in the case of Syracuse, a completely empty Carrier Dome). The Flames also faced teams either decimated by injuries or COVID issues (like FIU, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and UMass), and the victories came relatively easily.
Syracuse, ULM and UMass are the only teams from last season’s schedule that appear on this season’s 12-game slate.
“Now the challenge is to continue to build on that,” Freeze said. “The thing that I’ve told everyone is I don’t know what that looks like in the win-loss column. I really don’t get hung up on that. This year’s schedule is totally different than last year’s schedule, and playing some really tough Group of Five schools and some Power Five programs that are strong.
“It’s a difficult schedule, so seven wins, six wins, we might feel like we achieved as much as we did with the 10-win season last year. I think everything is relative. I think in order for us to repeat it, man, is consistency in our approach and preparation. Hopefully I’ll see that as we get started into game week.”
Willis and the offense are expected to build off a 2020 campaign in which the Flames ranked 15th in total offense (482.7 yards per game) and 16th in scoring offense (38.2 points per game). Willis is one of 10 returning starters on the offensive side, led by all five starting offensive linemen back for another season.
“With everyone coming back and all the experience, the standard is held to so much more,” Sargeant said. “ … With all those guys coming back, too, we have to push each other to uphold the standard, so we all know what a good team can be like and what it takes to be a good team."
The defense also returns 10 starters, plus added graduate transfers in linebacker Rashaad Harding (ULM) and cornerback Duron Lowe (UTEP), that could bolster a unit that took a massive step forward in 2020 under coordinator Scott Symons.
Liberty ranked 11th nationally in total defense (317.7 yards allowed per game) and surrendered less than 21 points per game.
The defensive success was key in the triumph at Syracuse and in stymying Virginia Tech for the majority of the Flames’ thrilling victory at Lane Stadium.
Even in the one-point loss to N.C. State, the defense delivered its best performance of the season in a 15-14 setback. It is why that defeat left such a lasting taste in Clark's mouth.
“Listening to the other coaches, they say we’re better than what we were last year. It’s how to improve to get better than last year, it gets tougher the better you get,” safeties coach Jack Curtis said. Curtis is in his first season with the Flames after serving as Tulane’s defensive coordinator for the past five seasons. “Those gains get smaller and smaller. You’ve got to go out there every day and do something just a little bit more than you did last year, a little bit more extra to get better, and those small gains will make you a better defense.”