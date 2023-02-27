Darius McGhee’s decision to return to Liberty for a fifth season was heavily influenced by how the Flames’ 2021-22 season concluded in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals. The guard watched as Bellarmine celebrated inside Liberty Arena and prevented McGhee and his teammates from having a chance to advance to a fourth straight NCAA Tournament.

Sure, Liberty defeated Bellarmine twice during this past regular season to atone for that heartbreaking loss in the previous campaign, but it will be different for the Flames on Tuesday evening when they face the Knights once again in postseason play.

Bellarmine guard Juston Betz’s fadeaway jumper bounced off the front rim and through the net with 0.4 seconds remaining to lift the Knights to a thrilling 76-74 win over North Florida in the opening round of the ASUN tournament inside Liberty Arena on Monday. It set up a quarterfinal matchup between the second-seeded Flames (24-7) and the eighth-seeded Knights (15-17) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s an incredible team, it’s an incredible arena and atmosphere, and that’s all we could ever ask for in the postseason,” Betz said of facing Liberty in Lynchburg. “We know we’re going to get their best. Obviously, they’ve beaten us twice already this season, and they’re an incredible team from top to bottom.”

The second postseason matchup between Liberty and Bellarmine comes nearly a full calendar year after the Knights stunned the Flames, 53-50, in the semifinal round.

It propelled Bellarmine to winning its first ASUN tournament title.

“We played them here last year in one of the best college basketball games I’ve ever been involved in in my life. You’re talking about a high-level basketball game,” Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said. “… That game last year here was as good a college basketball game as I’ve ever been involved in, in terms of level of play, execution, and it’s basketball the way I think it should be played.”

The semifinal loss ended Liberty’s run as kings of the ASUN after the Flames won three tournament titles in their first three seasons in the league.

“We’re long removed from that,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “There’s a disappointment that we all shared in last year when we lost to Bellarmine. … Again, that’s sports. There’s no invincibility in the game. That’s over 340 days ago, so I think for us now, we’re focused.”

McGhee, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer didn’t fall and set off Bellarmine’s celebration, cited wanting to get back to the Big Dance with his teammates as the main reason for his return to the program.

He secured some more hardware earlier Monday that put him in historic company among Division I players and cemented his spot as arguably the greatest player to wear a Liberty uniform.

The 5-foot-9 guard was named the ASUN Conference player of the year for the third straight season. He is the 33rd player in Division I history to win at least three conference player of the year honors, joining former collegiate standouts such as Ralph Sampson (Virginia), David Robinson (Navy), David Thompson (North Carolina State), Pete Maravich (LSU), David West (Xavier) in the process.

McGhee became the all-time leading scorer in Liberty and ASUN history during the season. He also has moved into fourth in Division I history in career 3-pointers.

“He’s just a rare player,” McKay said of McGhee. “… I think he’s done some marvelous things on the floor for us. I know really good things are headed his way when it comes to his professional aspirations.”

The Flames have won four consecutive player of the year honors in the ASUN. Caleb Homesley claimed the award in the 2019-20 campaign.

McGhee was joined by Kyle Rode on this season’s all-conference second team and Colin Porter on the all-freshman team.

Rode was named the league’s scholar-athlete of the year. The forward, who holds a 3.84 cumulative GPA while pursuing a master's degree in executive leadership, joins John Caleb Sanders (2013 in the Big South Conference) as the only players in program history to earn the honor.

“I think his pursuit of excellence in every facet of his life is admirable, and I think it’s a reflection of what our university is like,” McKay said of Rode, “and he’s as good of representative as we could have on our campus.”

The Knights on Monday night overcame Jarius Hicklen’s 25-point performance to advance in a first-round matchup.

Ben Johnson led Bellarmine with 26 points. Peter Suder had 13 points, and Garrett Tipton added 11 points.

Carter Hendricksen's dunk with 9.9 seconds remaining tied the game at 74. The Knights elected not to call a timeout, setting up Betz's fadeaway jumper from the baseline.

“We know that is a physical, tough basketball team that has a belief,” McKay said of Bellarmine. “It will take our best to win and advance.”