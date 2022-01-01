Liberty gets balanced scoring in victory over Boyce

Darius McGhee essentially became Liberty’s offense in the Diamond Head Classic.

The senior guard got plenty of help in the Flames’ final tune-up for ASUN Conference play.

McGhee was one of six players who scored in double figures Friday against Boyce College as the Flames cruised to a 91-60 victory before an announced crowd of 2,552 at Liberty Arena to cap nonconference play.

The Flames (9-6) used the balance scoring to shoot nearly 54% from the field.

McGhee led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and remains third in the nation in scoring average at 21.9 points per game. He shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and continues to lead all players in 3-point makes (61) and attempts (159).

Brody Peebles added 16 points. He and McGhee each finished with five rebounds and four assists, and Peebles added three steals.

Kyle Rode and Jonathan Jackson scored 11 points apiece and Rode dished out a team-high seven assists. Shiloh Robinson and Blake Preston each had 10 points and Preston grabbed 11 rebounds.

“I think Boyce did a good job of trying to execute their stuff and they were tough-minded,” coach Ritchie McKay said.

“That was a good game for us because we needed to play hard in order to win the game.”

The balanced scoring was a needed change after McGhee was the primary scorer and shot taker in the Flames’ three games against Northern Iowa, Stanford and BYU in Honolulu.

He scored 40.5% of the Flames’ points and took 40.3% of the team’s shots as Liberty went 1-2 in the tournament.

McGhee has scored 20 or more points in seven straight games.

Tyler Nauert scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting for NCCAA program Boyce.

McKay put former manager Stephen Burggraf on scholarship after the game. Burggraf starred at Liberty Christian Academy and spent his first two seasons at Liberty as a team manager.

He joined the roster this season and a scholarship slot became open following Drake Dobbs’ decision to transfer to the University of St. Thomas.

Liberty opens ASUN play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Stetson at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

