Liberty gets spark from Alves and Hampton to edge Akron

It seemed like the energy in Williams Stadium was zapped out throughout the second half Saturday evening. Liberty’s offense, the same one that moved the ball effectively and scored two early touchdowns, turned dormant. For as many stops as the defense kept recording, Akron never went away. The pesky Zips never surrendered.

Aidan Alves’ left foot provided the spark Liberty needed to finally put the finishing touches on a closer-than-expected contest.

Alves’ 64-yard punt helped flip field position midway through the fourth quarter. It allowed Liberty’s defense to record a three-and-out, and the Nate Hampton-led offense marched down the field for the touchdown that determined a 21-12 win before an announced crowd of 20,004.

“Defense and that kick changed the game,” Liberty running back Dae Dae Hunter said.

The Flames (3-1) had their hands full with the winless Zips (0-4) despite being a 26 ½-point favorite. Liberty’s offense sputtered after the two early touchdowns with seven straight drives without a point.

That allowed Akron to cut a 14-point deficit to 14-12 on Alex Adams’ 11-yard touchdown reception with 14:21 remaining.

The two-point conversion failed when quarterback DJ Irons was stopped short of the goal line.

Alves, who had three punts that averaged 48.3 yards per punt in the fourth quarter, delivered with 9:57 remaining as his 64-yard punt was downed at the 1-yard line.

The ball was about to roll into the end zone until JaVon Scruggs pushed the ball back toward the 1 as Scruggs’ momentum carried him into the end zone.

It was downed and allowed the Flames’ defense to play aggressively with the Zips playing in the shadow of their end zone.

“When it hit the ground, I thought it was going to be a touchback,” Alves said. “It’s a great feeling having them cover it and pin them deep.”

Hampton, who replaced starter Johnathan Bennett with 8:59 remaining, led an 8-play, 52-yard scoring drive that ended with Hunter’s 1-yard plunge on third down.

Hunter finished with a season-high 118 rushing yards on 18 attempts. He had 38 yards on the scoring drive, while Hampton added 12 yards on three attempts.

“That was a good package we had for him,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said of what he called with Hampton in the game.

Hampton provided a similar jolt to the offense that Kaidon Salter did in the season opener at Southern Miss. Salter, in that game, replaced Bennett in the fourth quarter and led the Flames back to a come-from-behind victory.

Salter suffered an undisclosed injury last week at Wake Forest and may be out for the considerable future.

“Thankful we have [Hampton] and JB because we’re obviously down to both of those two,” Freeze said, “and it will take both of them moving forward if that’s the case for us to compete and win games.”

Bennett, a fourth-year sophomore, made his first career start and led two touchdown drives in the Flames’ first three possessions. He threw touchdown passes to Khaleb Coleman and Treon Sibley to give Liberty a 14-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.

The offense, though, sputtered from that point. A sustained drive ended when Nick Brown’s field goal attempt was blocked, and then the Flames had punts on five of the next six drives.

The only drive that didn’t end with a punt was Bennett’s lone interception of the game.

“Really, I love JB and he’s been with us a long time and you want to give him every chance to lead our team to victory. Certainly he threw two really good touchdown passes tonight,” Freeze said. “But it really came down to once we kind of flipped the field thinking, we’re not protecting extremely well and let me see if I can’t get some plus-one runs and get the ball in the end zone. That’s what we did.”

Durrell Johnson helped lead the defensive charge with 2 ½ sacks and 3 ½ tackles for a loss. The Flames had five sacks, seven tackles for a loss and held the Zips to 52 rushing yards.

Liberty has allowed 153 rushing yards over the past 11 quarters against UAB, Wake Forest and Akron.

“Honestly that’s just us as a defense,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to come into a game and have anybody run down our throat.”

Irons completed 29 of 52 passes for 269 yards. He threw his first interception of the season when Robert Rahimi secured the pick in the end zone to end the Zips’ second drive.