Liberty holds commanding halftime lead over Louisiana-Monroe

Liberty dominated all three phases of the game in the first half against Louisiana-Monroe and entered halftime with a commanding 24-0 lead on a dreary Saturday at Williams Stadium.

The Flames outgained the Warhawks 218-50 and limited the visitors to one first down.

Eight of ULM’s nine first-half drives ended in three-and-outs, with two of those resulting in third-down interceptions by safeties JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) and Marcus Haskins.

Malik Willis, returning to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game against North Alabama with a left-elbow injury, completed 8 of 20 passes for 142 yards and one interception.

He added 39 yards and a 6-yard rushing touchdown on nine carries.

His score came with a little more than 6 minutes left in the first quarter to put the Flames ahead 14-0.

Peytton Pickett capped the Flames’ second drive of the game with a 15-yard rushing touchdown on fourth-and-1 for a 7-0 advantage.