Liberty holds commanding halftime lead over Louisiana-Monroe

Liberty dominated all three phases of the game in the first half against Louisiana-Monroe and entered halftime with a commanding 24-0 lead on a dreary Saturday at Williams Stadium.
The Flames outgained the Warhawks 218-50 and limited the visitors to one first down.
Eight of ULM’s nine first-half drives ended in three-and-outs, with two of those resulting in third-down interceptions by safeties JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) and Marcus Haskins.
Malik Willis, returning to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game against North Alabama with a left-elbow injury, completed 8 of 20 passes for 142 yards and one interception.
He added 39 yards and a 6-yard rushing touchdown on nine carries.
His score came with a little more than 6 minutes left in the first quarter to put the Flames ahead 14-0.
Peytton Pickett capped the Flames’ second drive of the game with a 15-yard rushing touchdown on fourth-and-1 for a 7-0 advantage.
Treon Sibley scored his first career touchdown when he recovered a bobbled snap in the end zone with 3:56 left in the second quarter. ULM punter Daniel Sparks never controlled the snap, and Sibley was in the right place at the right time to secure the loose ball for a 21-0 lead.
Haskins’ interception led to Alex Barbir making a career-long 42-yard field goal to give the Flames’ the 24-point halftime lead.
The defense was suffocating against an inept ULM offense.
Quarterback Colby Suits, who entered the game ranked fifth in the nation with 1,043 passing yards, completed 6 of 19 passes for 29 yards and two interceptions.
ULM had more yards in penalties (54) than total offense (50) in the opening 30 minutes.
