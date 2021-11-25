Liberty honoring seniors who 'have really made this program relevant'

Liberty has won at least six games in every season since 2017 and is the third current FBS team to become bowl eligible in each of its first three seasons in the top-tier subdivision. Marshall and Appalachian State are the others.

“These seniors have really made this program relevant. It’s going to be sad to say goodbye to a lot of those guys,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “They deserve to go out the right way, and hopefully everyone in this building understands that and will prepare accordingly to play a really good football team in Army.”

Those established super seniors are joined by 11 others who elected to use the extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic (Rashaad Harding, Trevor Hobbs, Johnny Huntley, Storey Jackson, Elijah James, Duron Lowe, Joshua Mack, Bryce Mathews, Kevin Shaa, Cedric Stone and Skyler Thomas), as well as other seniors who have not played as much in recent seasons, such as running backs Frank Boyd and Tyron Staples (Liberty High in Bedford).