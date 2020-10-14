Liberty hopes its special teams unit has turned the corner

The idea of utilizing DeMario Douglas as Liberty’s primary punt returner developed in special teams coordinator Tanner Burns’ mind throughout the 2019 season. Douglas, a true freshman, only played on offense through four games to preserve his year of eligibility, but saw significant reps as the scout team punt returner.
Burns saw Douglas’ ability to make players miss and help flip field position. Those attributes were easy to spot. But it was Douglas’ uncanny ability to keep the football from bouncing by him and not allowing “hidden yards” to flip in favor of the other team that stood out to Burns.
Douglas has excelled as the Flames’ punt returner this season and leads the nation by averaging 20.7 yards per return, highlighted by a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown last weekend against Louisiana-Monroe. It was part of a three-touchdown performance by a special teams unit that hopes its beginning to turn the corner and becoming a strength for Liberty.
“It was a big week for us. Truthfully, we tried to cost our football team two games earlier on in the year between obviously the FIU game, that’s one we all liked to forget, and even [two weeks ago] with four penalties against North Alabama,” Burns said Monday. “That’s not acceptable. That’s not why I came here. I think I was hired for this job to help us try to win football games, not just prevent us from losing them.”
The Flames (4-0) atoned on special teams against hapless ULM after performances against FIU and North Alabama led Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to describe the unit as “disappointing.”
FIU averaged 42.5 yards per kickoff return, with Lexington Joseph returning the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and adding a 65-yard return in the fourth quarter that set up a Panthers’ score to cut the deficit to two points.
The Flames committed four special teams penalties against North Alabama. One penalty negated a Aidan Alves punt from being fair caught inside the 20-yard line and another allowed UNA to attempt a closer field goal at the end of the first half.
“We kind of took that as a special teams deal. You guys hear me talk about all the time, ‘Code Red: Be prepared, play hard at maximum speed and finish,’” Burns said. “That’s kind of what we’re built on, that’s kind of our mentality week in and week out, and we weren’t doing that early in the year. Obviously to get that monkey off our back, sort of speak, last week was a good deal and just proud of our kids.”
Douglas and Treon Sibley helped the special teams unit turn the corner against ULM. Douglas, who has fielded every punt so far this season, had returns of 38 and 73 yards against the Warhawks. The first return resulted in a Peytton Pickett touchdown run four plays later, and his second runback accounted for the Flames’ first punt return touchdown since Zac Parker’s 71-yard return for a score on a rainy Saturday evening in 2015 at Gardner-Webb.
“It felt great,” Douglas said of his touchdown. “When y’all told me there hasn't been a return since 2015, it made me feel good. I’m not going to stop here. I need to push it more.”
Douglas’ impact in punt returns has turned around a unit that was the laughing stock of the FBS last season. Liberty ranked dead last in the 130-team subdivision by averaging a measly 0.53 yards per return, and opposing teams gained nearly 8 yards per possession in the punt game.
“He’s done a great job fielding footballs and not letting them hit. That’s the biggest underrated aspect of being a returner is sometimes a good play is making a fair catch and not letting the ball hit and get that extra 15 to 20 yards,” Burns said. “That’s our goal — we want to field all footballs, whether we’re returning them all or just keeping them from rolling and losing hidden yards in the field position. It’s a huge deal and DeMario has done a great job for that.”
Liberty’s punt return defense is allowing a meager 4.5 yards per return so far this season, which means the punt units are netting the Flames 16 “hidden yards” on average in helping flip field position.
Sibley has been on the improved kickoff unit for the past two weeks. The Flames were allowing nearly 30 yards per kickoff return after the game against FIU, and that number dropped to 15.9 yards per return in the wins over UNA and ULM.
Sibley, a redshirt freshman like Douglas, was promoted to the special teams’ first string and delivered strong plays on both kickoff and punt units against ULM. He recovered a fumbled snap on a punt for a touchdown, blocked a punt that Chancellor Smith recovered for another touchdown, delivered a key block on Douglas’ punt return touchdown, and recorded two special teams tackles.
“Honestly, I’m just patient and just waiting my turn,” Sibley said after the game against ULM. “Every opportunity I get, I’m just trying to make the most of it.”
One element of Liberty’s special teams that hasn’t gotten a chance to take off this season is Shedro Louis’ ability at kickoff return. He ranked 13th in the nation in kickoff returns last season, and ranks 22nd this season with only six return opportunities in four games.
Teams have either purposefully kicked short or through the end zone to limit Louis’ ability to change the game.
“If teams are going to kick it to him, we’ve got to make them for pay for doing so. We look forward to kind of getting some momentum back on that unit,” Burns said. “He’s dynamic back there.”
