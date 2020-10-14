Liberty hopes its special teams unit has turned the corner

The idea of utilizing DeMario Douglas as Liberty’s primary punt returner developed in special teams coordinator Tanner Burns’ mind throughout the 2019 season. Douglas, a true freshman, only played on offense through four games to preserve his year of eligibility, but saw significant reps as the scout team punt returner.

Burns saw Douglas’ ability to make players miss and help flip field position. Those attributes were easy to spot. But it was Douglas’ uncanny ability to keep the football from bouncing by him and not allowing “hidden yards” to flip in favor of the other team that stood out to Burns.

Douglas has excelled as the Flames’ punt returner this season and leads the nation by averaging 20.7 yards per return, highlighted by a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown last weekend against Louisiana-Monroe. It was part of a three-touchdown performance by a special teams unit that hopes its beginning to turn the corner and becoming a strength for Liberty.