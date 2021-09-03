Liberty hopes offensive inconsistencies are in the past as Campbell visits for season opener

Hugh Freeze wasn’t the only person to notice how inconsistent Liberty’s offense was performing in training camp.
Quarterback Malik Willis got a sense of the inconsistency during the team drills. The offensive line would be in sync with the exception of one lineman, who, being a single step off, threw off the rhythm of the play. The running backs were not making the right cuts. Wide receivers were dropping passes. The inconsistencies were too many to ignore.
That is when Willis gathered the team together for a players-only meeting. The issues needed to be addressed, and the signal caller wanted to ensure the offense started taking the steps in the right direction before the season opener.
“I was taking a step back and looking at what was going on and trying to figure out what were some things that we weren’t doing right, what were some things that we were doing right, and what we weren’t doing right all the time, just how inconsistent we were,” Willis said. “I figured those things out and wanted to tell the guys and just give them a non-biased point of view of what happened. I guess it got across because we’ve been just working hard and trying to fix it.”
Willis and the offense enter Saturday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Campbell expected to put up the same gaudy numbers they did last season’s historical campaign. The matchup at Williams Stadium against the FCS program will provide the unit its first chance to see if the inconsistencies have been addressed.
“We’re just trying to get better and we’ll get a test when we go out there Saturday to see how we work,” Willis said. “What happens Saturday is only a testament of our work and how hard we’ve worked, how much effort and dedication we’ve put in.”
The Flames return 10 offensive starters from the 2020 team that went 10-1, finished 17th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll and averaged nearly 40 points per game.
The returning production, coupled with plenty of new faces in the two-deep depth chart, would typically result in a smooth transition into this season’s campaign.
The coaching staff spent the first two weeks of training camp installing the offensive schemes, and there were some learning curves from both veterans and newcomers.
“Throwing the install at guys that’s first year, that’s always going to be tough,” super senior running back Joshua Mack said. “You’re not always going to see the consistency until Week 2, maybe Week 3, prepping for a game.”
Freeze admitted Thursday after the week’s final practice that he felt the offense showed the type of consistency that he wants to see on a daily basis. And it comes just in time to face a retooled Campbell defense that features nine FBS transfers expected to help shore up a unit that struggled stopping the run last season.
“We’re going to find out soon. … I felt good about us getting a gameplan in and their attention to it,” Freeze said. “I thought we had a solid Thursday going over our situations and the gameplan, … and hopefully that will translate to solid play Saturday night.”
Campbell surrendered more than 296 rushing yards per game in losses to Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Wake Forest.
The Camels addressed those issues by securing transfers from Alexy Jean-Baptiste (FIU), Jorell Baum (Old Dominion) and DJ Jackson (Eastern Michigan) to add to the depth on the defensive line.
They will be asked to help stop a Liberty offense that ranked ninth in the nation with 252.4 rushing yards per game.
The Flames return four of its top five rushers from last season’s squad, and they added Utah transfer T.J. Green to give the group a three-headed attack (Mack, Green and Shedro Louis) to go with Willis’ scrambling abilities.
Willis led the Flames with 944 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores last season. Mack wasn’t far behind with 797 yards and four scores.
“It’s going to get real deadly. I think it’s going to be a three-headed monster,” Mack said of him, Green and Louis.
The week’s practices were spent finalizing the play calls and responsibilities for each player during Saturday’s game. Those practices also allowed the staff to begin setting the tempo it wants to play against the Camels.
Getting into a rhythm has aided in the offense getting back into a consistent pace.
“I feel like one thing we’ve been consistently working on is our tempo,” wide receiver CJ Daniels said. “We’re trying to go fast, we’re trying to play fast, we’re trying to be physical, and we’re trying to play fast and trying to get lined up fast, so the team on the other side of the ball won’t have a chance to get ready. We’re getting ready to go.”