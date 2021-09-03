Liberty hopes offensive inconsistencies are in the past as Campbell visits for season opener

Hugh Freeze wasn’t the only person to notice how inconsistent Liberty’s offense was performing in training camp.

Quarterback Malik Willis got a sense of the inconsistency during the team drills. The offensive line would be in sync with the exception of one lineman, who, being a single step off, threw off the rhythm of the play. The running backs were not making the right cuts. Wide receivers were dropping passes. The inconsistencies were too many to ignore.

That is when Willis gathered the team together for a players-only meeting. The issues needed to be addressed, and the signal caller wanted to ensure the offense started taking the steps in the right direction before the season opener.

“I was taking a step back and looking at what was going on and trying to figure out what were some things that we weren’t doing right, what were some things that we were doing right, and what we weren’t doing right all the time, just how inconsistent we were,” Willis said. “I figured those things out and wanted to tell the guys and just give them a non-biased point of view of what happened. I guess it got across because we’ve been just working hard and trying to fix it.”