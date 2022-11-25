Liberty hopes to send seniors, like Scruggs, out with a win over New Mexico State

JaVon Scruggs has walked onto the Williams Stadium turf 29 times throughout his career at Liberty. Seventeen of those walks have come as a captain and leader of the defense.

The Appomattox native spent most of this season not thinking about Saturday’s regular-season finale against New Mexico State. It was going to be the 30th and final time the free safety took the field at the stadium he has spent five seasons making memories. Five seasons of rewriting the record books and helping a program in its FBS infancy gain relevance in the college football world.

Scruggs gave himself a few moments one week ago to look at pictures of the memories. There are photos with former and current teammates after victories, the backdrop of Williams Stadium with family members gathered around, and the realization that Saturday’s noon matchup with the Aggies is the last time he’ll be able to collect those memories.

“It’s definitely going to be an emotional game for me on Saturday, plus after the game when the clock strikes zero, just knowing that was my last, final game here at Liberty and Williams Stadium,” Scruggs said. “It’s definitely going to be a lot of emotions, but I’m just going to go out there and just handle them and have the most fun with it.”

Scruggs is one of 20 players who will be honored during the Senior Day pregame festivities, which includes Lynchburg natives Caleb Snead and Micah Glaize and six sixth-year seniors who arrived at Liberty when it was an FCS program in the first stage of moving to the FBS ranks.

Those six seniors have closed each of the past five seasons at home, including a pair of wins over the Aggies in 2018 and 2019.

“Us players, we’re going to determine how this season ends and he made it a goal for all the players to help send the seniors out on top, and I think that we’re going to have that fire behind us to finish the right way,” right tackle Cooper McCaw, one of the six sixth-year seniors, said. “Last season, something like that also kind of happened where we finished losing, losing, losing, and it wasn’t a good feeling. Winning this game will help us, I think, get a better bowl game, too. Just going out on top.”

Liberty (8-3) is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak and head to its fourth consecutive bowl game with momentum. The losses to UConn and Virginia Tech were competitive to the final minute, with the Huskies winning by three points and the Hokies eking out a one-point triumph.

The Flames’ defense has allowed a combined 21 second-half points over the past two weeks and given the offense a chance to either win or tie the game in the fourth quarter. Liberty turned the ball over on downs at UConn and lost a fumble against Virginia Tech.

“For the second week in a row, we’ve stopped somebody in four-minute offense and got the ball back to our offense with the money on the table,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said, “and that’s all you can ask a defense to do and I’m just really proud of the resiliency of those guys that they’ve shown.”

Liberty’s defense, led by Scruggs, will be tasked with forcing New Mexico State (4-6) to play behind the chains instead of keeping its offense on schedule. The Aggies have allowed only 13 sacks and lost three fumbles through 10 games.

The Flames are among the nation’s leaders in tackles for losses per game (first) and sacks (second), a byproduct of being able to get into the backfield on first and second downs and then getting to rush the passer on third down.

“They’re just good at protecting the football and not giving up negative plays, which are two things we’ve done fairly well on defense this year,” Aldridge said. “You’ve got to find a way to do those things still. They’re really smart at how they run their offense, managing the game and keeping their defense off the field a lot. That’s what I noticed.”

NMSU is averaging less than 285 yards of total offense per game and have used two quarterbacks (Diego Pavia and Gavin Frakes) in Jerry Kill’s first season at the helm.

The defense, on the other hand, ranks 44th in the nation by allowing 357 yards per game. The Aggies haven’t allowed more than 26 points against Group of Five or FCS teams, and they have racked up 31 tackles for a loss over the last five games.

Linebacker Chris Ojoh leads the team with 85 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and five sacks.

“They’re really good on defense,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.