Liberty hosting Kennesaw State as ASUN shifts men's basketball schedule

The Liberty men’s basketball team will play this weekend after all.

The Flames will host Kennesaw State at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday following the ASUN Conference’s shifting of the weekend’s schedule to accommodate FGCU’s quarantine period.

Liberty (9-4, 1-1 ASUN) was originally scheduled to host FGCU this weekend.

However, FGCU has not started league play. It was forced to postpone last weekend’s games against North Alabama and this weekend’s slate at Liberty when it entered a 14-day quarantine period after a Tier 1 member of the program tested positive for COVID-19 and forced others to go into contact tracing.

The Eagles are slated to resume basketball-related activities early next week.

Liberty and Kennesaw State (3-7, 0-2) were originally scheduled to play inside Liberty Arena on Jan. 22 and 23.

The Owls were slated to play at North Florida this weekend; however, the Ospreys are instead matched up with a road series against Jacksonville. The River City Rumble between UNF and JU was moved up from Jan. 15 and 16 and is possible because Jacksonville was originally slated to not play this weekend.

The Dolphins will take a weekend off later in conference play.