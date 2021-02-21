Liberty hosts North Alabama with eye on extending home dominance

Both games against the Lions (10-8, 6-6) are scheduled for noon.

“To do it in this climate where the max is 250, and 34 wins in a row at home, that may not ever get accomplished again,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “I try to take each game as its own entity because of my competitiveness; I just want to win the next game. I don’t think it has anything to do with the game at hand, but I will look back on it one day and shake my head. That’s quite an accomplishment, especially with what was on the line last year.”

Liberty’s winning streak included a perfect 17-0 mark inside the Vines Center last season. The final three triumphs came in the ASUN Conference tournament, in which the Flames overcame lackluster performances against NJIT and Stetson to rout Lipscomb in the title game.

Liberty is 11-0 inside Liberty Arena this season, and its home winning streak is second to Gonzaga’s 49 straight triumphs inside McCarthey Athletic Center.

Prairie View A&M has the nation’s third longest home winning streak at 31.