Liberty, in a 2020 season surrounded by uncertainty, prepares for another unknown in Western Carolina

Mark Speir didn’t change much about his gameweek routine during his first 29 years as a college football coach. Practice dates and times may have changed and games could shift to different days of the week because of television, but Speir stuck to similar habits knowing there was a game waiting to be played.

His 30th season, the 2020 campaign, has been anything but routine. Speir and Western Carolina not only have to prepare for a Saturday noon kickoff at No. 22 Liberty, but also navigate the world of COVID-19 gameweek testing for the first time.

It’s a routine Speir is still getting used to as he watches how positive tests and contact tracing have impacted games this week.

“As much as we know Liberty’s on the schedule this Saturday, there’s also a lot of things with the COVID world that can happen to this game,” Speir said.

At least 16 games have either been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues this week alone. The Flames (7-0) and Catamounts, though, are still slated to play at Williams Stadium

Speir revealed his team did not have a positive test last week and was hopeful the same results would trickle in this week after the rounds of testing.