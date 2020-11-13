Liberty, in a 2020 season surrounded by uncertainty, prepares for another unknown in Western Carolina

Mark Speir didn’t change much about his gameweek routine during his first 29 years as a college football coach. Practice dates and times may have changed and games could shift to different days of the week because of television, but Speir stuck to similar habits knowing there was a game waiting to be played.
His 30th season, the 2020 campaign, has been anything but routine. Speir and Western Carolina not only have to prepare for a Saturday noon kickoff at No. 22 Liberty, but also navigate the world of COVID-19 gameweek testing for the first time.
It’s a routine Speir is still getting used to as he watches how positive tests and contact tracing have impacted games this week.
“As much as we know Liberty’s on the schedule this Saturday, there’s also a lot of things with the COVID world that can happen to this game,” Speir said.
At least 16 games have either been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues this week alone. The Flames (7-0) and Catamounts, though, are still slated to play at Williams Stadium
Speir revealed his team did not have a positive test last week and was hopeful the same results would trickle in this week after the rounds of testing.
His Catamounts, though, are navigating a week of testing in preparation to play a game for the first time this season. Western Carolina is one of 15 Football Championship Subdivision programs to play this fall, and the Catamounts are the last FCS team to open its fall slate.
“You talk about 2020 being strange, we’re playing our eighth football game and facing an opponent that hasn’t had a game,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “That’s strange and uncomfortable and not quite sure what to prepare for.”
Freeze’s Flames have avoided the issues that have either postponed or canceled 58 games this season. The coach said Monday his program has “fortunately been blessed not to be altered too much by COVID. It has affected us, but it hasn’t really altered us to the point where we felt like we couldn’t compete, and hopefully that continues.”
The ability to play on a weekly basis has led to continuity and consistency for Liberty, which has emerged on the national scene with its first two victories over Atlantic Coast Conference programs and being ranked in both FBS Top 25 polls for the first time.
The notoriety has generated new interest and expectations for the program, and Freeze has reminded his players not to overlook Western Carolina, especially after a thrilling 38-35 victory last weekend at Virginia Tech.
“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, we just beat Virginia Tech, so we’re there now.’ But really, we’re not there,” defensive end TreShaun Clark said. “We still have a long way to go. We just try to stay humble and keep everybody focused on the next goal because we have to get better every week and we have a lot to get improved on.”
Added safety Benjamin Alexander: “If you don’t humble yourself, you will be humbled. We’re taking that approach."
The Flames aren’t entering uncharted territory this weekend in their preparation for a team that hasn’t played this season.
FIU and North Alabama both opened their respective seasons against Liberty in back-to-back weeks (Sept. 26 and Oct. 3). The Flames even had to prepare for multiple quarterbacks against Syracuse, not knowing which one was going to replace Tommy DeVito in an Oct. 17 matchup.
WCU redshirt junior Will Jones is expected to start at quarterback, with junior college transfer Mark Wright serving as his backup. Jones said earlier this week the quarterback competition was still going and he hadn’t been told who would get the starting nod against the Flames.
“Obviously we’re going to look at the sample size we have,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said of preparing for WCU. “I think it’s focusing on us and the fundamentals of us. There’s times where it’d be nice to know who the starting quarterback is this week, but you adjust and you adjust as the game goes on, too. I think you have a plan, and as a coaching staff we have to make sure our plan is sound and we put our kids in position to make plays.”
The Catamounts’ defense, with a new defensive coordinator in Andy McCollum, will be tested by the potent Liberty offense.
WCU allowed a whopping 258.4 rushing yards per game last season, and Liberty enters this game ranked 11th in the FBS at 254.6 rushing yards per game.
The Flames have rushed for more than 200 yards in five of seven games this season.
“What we’ve got to do is make them earn everything they get. What we don’t want to do is give them,” Speir said. “They’re going to be hard enough to beat us playing at our very best, but if we give them a lot because our emotions get the better of us or we lose our composure and get caught up in the moment and the players, then this game will get ugly.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!