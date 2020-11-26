Liberty, in an unusual 2020 season, prepares for a 'not normal' home finale

DJ Stubbs estimates his mother, Cherell Young, began pestering him for extra tickets to Liberty’s 2020 home finale a couple of weeks into the season. Not only were the immediate family members in line for tickets; the cousins, aunts and uncles, extended family members and anyone Young could think of were going to need a way into Williams Stadium.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions on the number of spectators at college sporting events because of the coronavirus pandemic at the time of Young’s initial request for extra tickets (1,000) was essentially going to limit those in attendance for the Black Friday matchup against UMass to family members of the 30 seniors on the Liberty roster. There was still a glimmer of hope all those family members could see Stubbs in his final college home game.

That glimmer was snuffed out recently when Northam’s latest executive order reduced the maximum occupancy for a college sporting event to 250 people. It meant Liberty will play without fans in the noon kickoff against the Minutemen in what will be a weird and different senior day for those members of the Liberty football team.

“This is really unusual,” Stubbs said Tuesday. “ … With no one being in the stands, it’s really going to be kind of different, and not walking out with my parents, it’s going to be different. Not normal.”