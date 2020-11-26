Liberty, in an unusual 2020 season, prepares for a 'not normal' home finale

DJ Stubbs estimates his mother, Cherell Young, began pestering him for extra tickets to Liberty’s 2020 home finale a couple of weeks into the season. Not only were the immediate family members in line for tickets; the cousins, aunts and uncles, extended family members and anyone Young could think of were going to need a way into Williams Stadium.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions on the number of spectators at college sporting events because of the coronavirus pandemic at the time of Young’s initial request for extra tickets (1,000) was essentially going to limit those in attendance for the Black Friday matchup against UMass to family members of the 30 seniors on the Liberty roster. There was still a glimmer of hope all those family members could see Stubbs in his final college home game.
That glimmer was snuffed out recently when Northam’s latest executive order reduced the maximum occupancy for a college sporting event to 250 people. It meant Liberty will play without fans in the noon kickoff against the Minutemen in what will be a weird and different senior day for those members of the Liberty football team.
“This is really unusual,” Stubbs said Tuesday. “ … With no one being in the stands, it’s really going to be kind of different, and not walking out with my parents, it’s going to be different. Not normal.”
The surreal feeling of not playing in front of fans is not new for Stubbs and his fellow seniors this season. The Flames (8-1) played in an empty Carrier Dome more than a month ago when they knocked off Syracuse for the program’s first victory over an ACC program.
Liberty won’t need the noise it generally gets from a crowd to be motivated against the Minutemen (0-3). The Flames are coming off their first loss in a calendar year, a 15-14 setback at N.C. State, that snapped their 10-game winning streak, prevented them from sweeping their three ACC opponents on the schedule and dropping them out of the Associated Press and coaches Top 25 polls.
“We’re looking to prove something for the rest of the season that we’re a top 25 team in the nation, no doubt about it,” senior linebacker Anthony Butler said, “and we’re looking to prove we’re one of the best teams in this nation and that starts on Friday afternoon.”
The team met Monday morning to review the film from the N.C. State game and begin its preparations for the quick turnaround with a Friday afternoon tilt on tap.
The coaching staff didn’t have to reiterate anything during the team meeting.
“We’re all locked in and just ready to get this taste out of our mouth and get back on a winning streak,” Stubbs said.
“It was a tough loss, but we can’t dwell on the game,” senior left tackle Tristan Schultz added. “We have to move on to UMass. We’re looking forward to the next two games.”
Liberty and UMass, fellow FBS independents, have met each season since the Flames’ move to the subdivision ranks in 2018, and this is the first meeting in Lynchburg.
The Minutemen were one of the programs that initially canceled their season because of the pandemic, but quickly resumed activities once conferences like the Big Ten, Pac-12 and MAC revealed they were going to play this fall.
UMass announced it was resuming its season Sept. 21. Then, on Oct. 8, it had a game lined up nine days later at Georgia Southern. The Minutemen added road games against Marshall and Florida Atlantic to fill out those respective teams’ schedules.
Liberty and UMass were originally slated to play this weekend on Saturday in the pre-pandemic schedule, and the two programs began discussions about rekindling the matchup once the Minutemen returned to the gridiron.
The abbreviated season has not gone well for UMass. The Minutemen have been outscored 116-12 in the three games and have not scored an offensive touchdown in 112 consecutive minutes.
“We’ve got to come out and play our brand of football no matter who the opponent is, whether it’s Virginia Tech, N.C. State, UMass. They all have Division I athletes and are all good players,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “I just want us to focus on us and getting better at our brand and playing assignment-sound, disciplined football this week.”
The Minutemen defense will have a different look than the one Liberty fans saw last season in the Flames’ 63-21 shellacking up at McGuirk Stadium.
Tommy Restivo, who was the co-defensive coordinator with Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, was promoted to sole defensive coordinator this season. The Minutemen are playing man coverage across the board and dedicating more players to stopping the run.
Georgia Southern and Marshall combined to score 92 points in the first two games, but the UMass defense limited Florida Atlantic to 24 points this past weekend.
“Defensively, they’re playing a ton of man coverage, which means they can load the box and try to stop the run. They can bring pressure. It’s going to come down to, can we win some one-on-ones against their guys?” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “They’re definitely improved from last year’s team. Last year’s team, they were a quarters team. But this year, they have a new coordinator and it’s definitely different. Exactly how athletic and how good they are in coverage, it’s hard for me to tell just on the little film I’ve seen thus far. Our guys are going to have to win some on the outside.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!