Liberty, in final season as independent, focused on goal of becoming bowl eligible

One hundred twenty-four of the 131 programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision are in the midst of conference play. There is still plenty of hope to play in a league championship game, win that title match and lock up a berth into a bowl game.

Those hopes also leave open the possibility of playing in the College Football Playoff (mainly from the Southeastern and Big Ten conferences) or in one of the more prestigious bowl games.

What about those other seven teams? Those are the independents, the programs that are not affiliated with a conference, and they include Liberty for one more season.

The Flames, since completing the transition process to the FBS prior to the 2019 season, have set a goal in each of the past three seasons to become bowl eligible and play in a bowl game. It is that simple because that’s all Liberty can do until it joins Conference USA next season.

“It’s big because that’s what we harp on,” quarterback Johnathan Bennett said. “Next year, the goal will change to winning the conference. Until then, our goal is to win another bowl game. The first step to that is to get bowl eligible.”

Liberty is one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season. The Flames are one of 16 teams that can reach the six-win mark Saturday when they welcome Gardner-Webb for a 3:30 p.m. Homecoming game.

Nine teams became bowl eligible last weekend.

“We’re excited to be able to get that sixth win," running back T.J. Green said. "Coach [Hugh] Freeze always talks about one more win from bowl eligibility and we’re excited. We’ve just got to keep it going. We’ve looked good. I don’t think we’ve looked our best, but we’ve got some time to get that in motion."

Saturday’s game is important for the Flames (5-1) before they embark on the final five games of the campaign. It is a slate that features home contests against BYU (Oct. 22) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 19) and a road matchup against Arkansas (Nov. 5).

“I feel as a team we take it game by game. We’re not really worried about the next coming weeks or anything like that,” linebacker Ahmad Walker said. “Right now, we’re just focusing on this game and just trying to get bowl eligible. After we do get bowl eligible, we’re still going to keep taking it day by day, game by game, and trying to keep winning.”

The simple goal is the one Freeze reiterates on a yearly basis. Liberty can’t compete for a conference championship until 2023, and the Flames are not one of the four to six teams that are in the discussion to play in the CFP.

“The rest of us are fighting to get bowl eligible and give our kids and our administration and our school and our fans that opportunity, which means something around here. I don’t know about other places, but for us, it means something,” Freeze said. “We’re not in a conference, we’re not playing for the national championship, so that has to be the goal. How do we get to that? Should we gain that in the next couple of weeks, that’s great. …

“I like the way we’re approaching it. I think it’s important. Next year, it will be a little different. We want to be bowl eligible, but we want to win the conference, too.”

Freeze’s first team at Liberty became bowl eligible in the 2019 regular-season finale against New Mexico State. The 2020 squad, with 10 victories, didn’t have a doubt about playing in a bowl game with an impressive resume that featured wins over Power Five programs Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

This season is shaping up in a similar fashion to how 2021 unfolded. Liberty became bowl eligible in Week 8 with a road win at North Texas and then picked up the seventh win the following week over UMass. The season concluded with a three-week gauntlet that featured No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 21 Louisiana and Army.

Liberty’s five-game stretch to close 2022 is arguably more difficult with three P5 teams on the docket, plus a trip to an improved UConn team in between the matchups with Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

“I just think we have to take every game one by one. We can’t overthink or over anticipate any games in the future,” running back T.J. Green said. “We’ve just got to handle every game week by week and go 1-0 each week. That will keep us focused and by the end of the year we’ll look up and see what the record says.”

Liberty, despite not having a conference affiliation, can play in a bowl game thanks to its secondary bowl game agreement with ESPN Events that allows the television network to place the Flames in one of its postseason games. It worked out in both 2020 and 2021 with the network placing the program in the Cure Bowl and LendingTree Bowl, respectively.