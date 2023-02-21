It didn’t take long this past Saturday night for the news to get to the Liberty men’s basketball team. Kennesaw State, the team that knocked off the Flames two days prior, was upset by Queens. The outcome moved the Flames back into a first-place tie with the Owls atop the ASUN Conference standings.

There was no time for celebration. Liberty’s final two regular-season games are against the very team that gave the Flames another chance to win a league title and secure the No. 1 seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

“They’ve got a really good team,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of Queens.

The Flames (22-7, 13-3 ASUN) close the regular season with back-to-back games against the Royals (17-12, 7-9). The first matchup comes at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, and then both teams close the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday inside Liberty Arena.

The games are important for both Liberty and Queens heading into the league tournament.

The Flames can lock up no worse than a No. 2 seed for the upcoming conference tournament with at least one victory, and they still have an outside chance for the regular-season title if they sweep Queens and Kennesaw State loses once this week.

Queens, in its maiden voyage at the Division I level, is one of five teams vying for the final four spots in the 10-team league tournament.

“They know the significance of it,” McKay said of how his team is approaching this week. “You can tell them, ‘Have your blinders on, don’t be distracted,’ but they all have phones. I think our team has proven they’re trustworthy enough that we can just sharpen at this time of year. What we do every day is more important than what we do every once in a while, so we don’t have these elusive changes or game plans or plays. We are who we are. We’re an easy scout for the other team, I’m sure, because we just have a little unpredictability because of the way we play.”

The ASUN assigned its 14 teams travel partners for the season, with the teams spending one week of the season playing their travel partner in a home-and-home series to help save on travel.

Liberty and Queens are the final travel partners to face off this season.

Five teams swept their season series, while Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine split their series.

“Every game is its own game. It really is what it is,” Liberty forward Blake Preston said. “If you look at our games, even this year, the teams that we played twice, it hasn’t been the same game, game in and game out.

"We really have to lock in and be able to take every game as its own just because if we won or lost at Queens, it doesn’t mean that’s going to be the same result the next game. I think the maturity of our group and the experience of going through something like that is something we’ll be able to lean on.”

Liberty isn’t unfamiliar with the concept of playing a team twice in a short timeframe. The ASUN had teams play at the same site on back-to-back days during the 2020-21 season that was altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Flames didn’t make wholesale changes during that campaign; instead, they simply relied on cleaning up the details.

It’s the same practice that will be used again this week.

“That day in between games is always a light day for us, so it’ll be a light day on Thursday,” McKay said. “We usually will clean up the game that preceded the next game, but we won’t have to do the full scout because we had just played them. … I think the preparation of opponent personnel will be easier for our guys because they obviously just did it.”