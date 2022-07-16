Liberty lands commitment from offensive lineman Anderson

Liberty is set to join Conference USA for the 2023 season. The new league will feature Western Kentucky, and the Flames are already poaching recruits from the Hilltoppers’ backyard.

Austin Anderson, a rising senior offensive lineman at Bowling Green High School in Kentucky, announced Saturday on social media that he has verbally committed to Liberty.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Anderson held 13 reported offers, including six from FBS programs, and he chose the Flames over Air Force, Army, Charlotte, Marshall and Western Kentucky.

WKU is located in Bowling Green, and the hometown program offered Anderson on June 3.

Liberty offered Anderson a scholarship on May 18, and his commitment is the 12th in the 2023 recruiting class.

Anderson is the third offensive lineman in the class. Cal Grubbs and Tajh Boyd, the other offensive linemen in the class, both committed on June 19.