Liberty lands commitment from Senegal prospect Cissokho

A profile on 2023 prospect Mamadou Cissokho appeared on The Athletic early Tuesday morning, and Liberty offered him a scholarship one hour later.

Cissokho, who has never played a snap of American football while living in Senegal, verbally committed to Liberty on Saturday afternoon. He is the 10th verbal commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Cissokho was brought to the attention of college football programs in the United States through videos posted online by Brandon Collier of PPI Recruits, which is a database/placement program for international American football players.

Oregon offered Cissokho on March 9 and Syracuse extended an offer on April 8.

Liberty offered Cissokho on Tuesday. He has played rugby and basketball in his home country of Senegal, but has the size and power to be projected to play on the defensive line.

Cissokho, in his social media post on Twitter, said he “will attend high school in the USA this fall before enrolling at Liberty.” Head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett were Cissokho’s primary recruiters.

He will need an I-20 visa to attend high school and college. That particular visa is a multi-purpose document issued by a U.S. government-approved educational institution certifying that a student has been admitted to a full-time study program and has demonstrated sufficient financial resources to stay in the United States.

Liberty has had recent success recruiting and developing international prospects. Ralfs Rusins, from Latvia, was a starter at nose guard over the past three seasons before graduating. Canadian John Kourtis is projected to contend for playing time on the offensive line for the fourth straight season.