Liberty lands highest-rated football recruit; kickoff time against Virginia Tech set

The Flames (6-0) and Hokies (3-2, 3-2 ACC) are scheduled for a noon kickoff and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.

It is the second meeting between the in-state programs and first since the 2016 season opener, which also started at noon at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech won 36-13 when Liberty was still an FCS program.

Willis honored again by O'Brien Foundation

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis' record-setting performance landed him on the Davey O'Brien Great 8 list for the second time this season.

Willis was one of eight quarterbacks honored by the Davey O'Brien Foundation for Week 8. The signal caller accounted for 442 yards of offense and seven touchdowns (six passing) in the Flames' 56-35 victory over Southern Miss.

Willis set program records for most passing touchdowns in one half (five) and most touchdowns accounted for in a single game. He equaled Phil Basso's program record for touchdown passes in a game.

Willis was previously on the Great 8 list following the Flames' Sept. 19 victory at Western Kentucky and was added to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list.

