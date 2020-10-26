Liberty lands highest-rated football recruit; kickoff time against Virginia Tech set

The Liberty football team secured its high-rated recruit in program history Monday.
Khristian Zachary, a defensive lineman from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia, announced his decision to verbally commit to Liberty on social media.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Zachary is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and his player rating by the recruiting service would make him the highest-rated to ever commit to Liberty.
He is ranked No. 279 on the 2021 ESPN 300 recruiting database, and the network rates him as a four-star prospect.
Zachary held reported offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and others.
Zachary is the 19th verbal commitment in Liberty’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins Miguel Jackson and Christopher Boti as the defensive linemen in the class.
Kickoff time set for Liberty’s Nov. 7 game at Virginia Tech
The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed the kickoff times for its slate of games on Nov. 7, including Liberty’s matchup against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
The Flames (6-0) and Hokies (3-2, 3-2 ACC) are scheduled for a noon kickoff and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
It is the second meeting between the in-state programs and first since the 2016 season opener, which also started at noon at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech won 36-13 when Liberty was still an FCS program.
Willis honored again by O'Brien Foundation
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis' record-setting performance landed him on the Davey O'Brien Great 8 list for the second time this season.
Willis was one of eight quarterbacks honored by the Davey O'Brien Foundation for Week 8. The signal caller accounted for 442 yards of offense and seven touchdowns (six passing) in the Flames' 56-35 victory over Southern Miss.
Willis set program records for most passing touchdowns in one half (five) and most touchdowns accounted for in a single game. He equaled Phil Basso's program record for touchdown passes in a game.
Willis was previously on the Great 8 list following the Flames' Sept. 19 victory at Western Kentucky and was added to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list.
