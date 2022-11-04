Liberty, led by the returning McGhee, seeks fourth ASUN men's basketball title

Darius McGhee had plenty of options in front of him once the heartbreak of how the Liberty men’s basketball season concluded. The electric guard, who burst onto the national scene as a senior with his high-scoring theatrics, could have easily signed a professional contract to play overseas. In the era of name, image and likeness, the 5-foot-9 Roxboro, North Carolina, native could have transferred to a prominent program and landed a high-paying sponsorship.
The final option was returning to Liberty for a fifth season. McGhee had the option of continuing his collegiate career thanks to playing through the coronavirus pandemic, and he spent time analyzing the Flames’ roster for the upcoming season. Liberty, if McGhee returned, would bring back roughly 83% of its scoring and nearly 84% of its rebounding for a 22-win team.
The returning production, plus the motivation of losing out on a chance to win a fourth straight ASUN Conference title, made the decision easy for McGhee.
“I’d say we’re super excited,” McGhee said. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back, so the chemistry is there and it’s improving.”
McGhee returned with the singular thought of winning a fourth ASUN title in his five seasons with the Flames. The guard will play every game in a Liberty uniform in the league, which Liberty is leaving after this season to join Conference USA.
The Flames want to leave the ASUN on a high note with a fourth championship. The team is fueled by the loss to Bellarmine inside Liberty Arena in last season’s tournament semifinals.
“Definitely left a bad taste in our mouths and I think, like for me and [Joseph Venzant], [coming into] our freshman year not winning it, I think that hurts,” sophomore guard Brody Peebles said. “We don’t want to let that happen again. I think that’s a huge motivation going forward. I think the guys on the team remember that and that’ll fuel us all year.”
McGhee is one of four upperclassmen who have been instrumental in Liberty’s success in the ASUN. Forward Blake Preston has been a mainstay in the post rotation since the 2019-20, the same campaign in which Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson joined the program and provided versatility with their abilities to play on the perimeter and in the post.
Those older players are joined in the rotation by wing players Peebles, Venzant and Jonathan Jackson, and the Flames hope Isiah Warfield continues to shine as a defensive specialist.
Those four can help fill the void left by the graduation of Keegan McDowell, the team’s second-leading scorer from a year ago.
Freshman point guard Colin Porter is expected to take some of the ball handling responsibilities off McGhee’s plate, while Bryson Spell and Zack Cleveland should be able to add depth to the post rotation.
“Everyone wants to prove something. I’m sure everyone wanted to go four-in-a-row ASUN champs. It didn’t work out,” Porter said. “I just think now with Darius coming back and just literally everyone except for Keegs, everyone just has that chip on their shoulder now.”
Liberty coach Ritchie McKay has played freshmen immediately on talent-filled rosters (Elijah Cuffee and McGhee are the first who come to mind), and Porter and Cleveland are expected to contribute at positions of need.
Porter can serve in a similar role to what Chris Parker did during the 2020-21 season as a playmaking point guard who can open up more opportunities for McGhee. Cleveland has the athleticism and length to provide a viable option for McKay to use in the post.
Those two will only play based on how well they adapt to the pack-line defense. Liberty ranked 31st nationally in scoring defense last season, breaking a streak of four straight seasons finishing in the top 10 in the category.
“It’s not transactional here. We’re trying to win championships, compete at the highest level, and at the same time just have the same mindset every day,” Rode said. “Coach does a really good job of pushing us all to have the same goal of pursuing excellence. Championships are the goal, but at the same time, we think if we stay to the process and just work hard, that’s more important.”
Liberty’s path to a fourth ASUN title will feature games against Alabama, Oral Roberts and Bryant in the nonconference schedule. The 18-game league schedule features two matchups with Bellarmine, Jacksonville State and Lipscomb, and a chance to get back to the stingy defense that carried the team to three straight NCAA Tournament berths.
“I just want to be harder to play against. It seems like such an arduous process to score a basket against the Cavaliers’ defense,” McKay said, citing the defensive scheme he brought from Virginia. “I know that’s the standard, especially given how we adopted their system. I just think we’re still a work in progress. … I do think we can be a verison of the pack defense that can make us harder to play against than we currently are.”
FIVE GAMES TO WATCH
Nov. 19 at Alabama
The Crimson Tide are the only power conference team to schedule the Flames in the 2022-23 season. (Liberty is slated to play Northwestern and possibly Auburn in the Cancun Challenge.) Alabama, led by Nate Oats, was projected to finish in the SEC preseason media poll and opens the season ranked 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tide are led by electric point guard Jahvon Quinerly and small forward Brandon Miller. Quinerly led Alabama in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (4.2) last season, and Miller was a consensus five-star recruit who is projected to be a first-round pick in next year’s NBA Draft. This is the second all-time meeting between the Tide and the Flames. The programs met on Dec. 18, 2018, in the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville. Alabama held off Liberty, 84-75, despite a 23-point performance from Caleb Homesley.
Dec. 12 at Oral Roberts
Liberty and Oral Roberts have met one other time on the hardwood. It came in the 2006 BYU Holiday Classic that Oral Roberts won 90-58 as five players scored in double figures to overwhelm Larry Blair’s 26-point outing. The second meeting will feature a dynamic, high-scoring guard on each team as ORU point guard Max Abams and Liberty guard Darius McGhee will take center stage at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. Abams, a 6-foot guard, was named to the Associated Press All-America honorable mention team after finishing fifth in the nation in scoring at 22.8 points per game. The Golden Eagles were the preseason picks to win the Summit League title after being knocked out in the conference tournament semifinals last season.
Dec. 17 vs. Bryant
Bryant and Liberty meet in the Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, and it is the first matchup between the programs. Bryant won last season’s Northeast Conference championship before falling to Wright State in a First Four game. The Bulldogs have moved to the America East Conference and were picked to second in the preseason coaches poll. That is because Bryant lost the nation’s leading scorer (Peter Kiss) and five other upperclassmen who contributed to their success. Charles Pride, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, and Memphis transfer Earl Timberlake are expected to be the starting backcourt for the Bulldogs.
Feb. 9 vs. Bellarmine
The Knights, the reigning ASUN tournament champions, actually host the Flames in the league opener on Dec. 29. The second meeting between the programs in conference play comes at Liberty Arena and as the regular season begins winding down. It is the site in which the Knights upset the Flames in last season’s tournament semifinals, the first time Liberty lost an ASUN tournament game since joining the league prior to the 2018-19 season. Bellarmine will look drastically different than the team that ended Liberty’s season a year ago. The Knights’ top three scorers from a 20-win team — Dylan Penn, CJ Fleming and Ethan Claycomb — are gone. That means guards Alec Pfriem and Juston Betz will need to shoulder the scoring load. Bellarmine will need 6-foot-10 forwards Sam DeVault and Langdon Hatton to take over in the post.
Feb. 18 at Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State, the team that claimed the ASUN Conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, lost six of its nine rotational players from last season’s 21-win squad. The Gamecocks jacked up plenty of 3-pointers during last season’s run, and that will continue with Demaree King back to lead the offense. King made a team-best 84 3s and averaged 10.5 points per game. JSU will need Maros Zeliznak and Juwan Perdue to take on bigger roles on a team that was picked to finish third in the ASUN preseason media and coaches polls. Liberty hosts JSU on Jan. 5, but the second meeting could be pivotal in the league standings. The matchup at Pete Mathews Coliseum comes in the next-to-last weekend of the season.
2022-23 Liberty Flames Men’s Basketball
THE SKINNY
COACH: Ritchie McKay, 199-104, 10th season at Liberty
2021-22: 22-11, 12-4 ASUN Conference, lost to Bellarmine 53-50 in ASUN tournament semifinals
WHO’S BACK: G Darius McGhee (24.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 100 assists, 39 steals, 45.6 FG, 39.0 3FG), F Shiloh Robinson (9.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 56.3 FG, 17 blocks, 18 steals), F Kyle Rode (9.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 46.8 FG, 42.5 3FG, 140 assists), F Blake Preston (6.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 60.2 FG, 11 blocks), G Brody Peebles (5.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 44.7 FG, 10 steals), G Joseph Venzant (3.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 45.5 FG, 30 steals), G Isiah Warfield (2.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 17 steals)
WHO’S NOT: G Keegan McDowell (9.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 41.2 3FG), F Micaiah Abii (3.0 pp, 1.8 rpg, 43.8 3FG), G DJ Moore (1.2 ppg, 45.8 FG, 18 assists)
WHY THEY WILL WIN: Liberty enters its final season in the ASUN Conference with a feeling it hasn’t felt since its last campaign with the Big South Conference. That is the sense the Flames didn’t accomplish their goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament. That type of motivation is a reason why both the media and the coaches overwhelmingly voted Liberty as the preseason favorite to win the league for the fourth time in five seasons. It also helps that Liberty returns Darius McGhee, the nation’s second-leading scorer in the 2021-22 season, along with three starters and three players who were in the rotation on the 22-win team. McGhee, a two-time reigning ASUN player of the year, figures to be the focal point of the offense yet again, with Kyle Rode, Shiloh Robinson and Brody Peebles expected to provide plenty of scoring so McGhee won’t need to score 30-plus points every night. Freshman Colin Porter is expected to play immediately at point guard to take that pressure off McGhee in the backcourt. Joseph Venzant and Isiah Warfield are the perimeter anchors in the pack-line defense and expect freshman Zach Cleveland and redshirt freshman Bryson Spell to add to a post rotation that will feature Robinson and Blake Preston. Jonathan Jackson is projected to replace Keegan McDowell as the team’s top perimeter shooter.
WHY THEY WON’T: Liberty was too reliant on McGhee’s scoring at times last season. It led to far more victories than setbacks, but the season-ending loss to Bellarmine showed why the Liberty offense needs to be more than just McGhee. The Knights were able to take McGhee away and it led to far too many empty possessions down the stretch. The Flames weren’t able to get consistent reliable scoring from the supporting cast once the offense was tailored to McGhee’s strengths, and that will be the case again this season. Any gains made on the defensive end will be negated by a lack of consistent scoring outside of McGhee. McDowell’s leadership will be missed in a 14-team ASUN that features newcomers Austin Peay and Queens.
COACH SPEAK: “There’s a collision of experience and talented youth that I think we’re the benefactor of. … Our guys are standing on the shoulders of those that have gone before them, and there is a great appreciation of that. The Kyle Rodes, Blake Prestons, Darius McGhees, Shiloh Robinsons, the guys that are long in our program in years, they’ve done a great job of trying to continue to coach Brody, Joseph, Zach, Ben, Colin, and I think there’s a combination of groups that when they’re together, we look good. Still trying to create a synergy amongst the starters, the guys coming off the bench and maybe guys carving out a different role than what they had envisioned when they got here, and that’s a delicate balance. I love our group’s attitude. It is a fabulous collection of individuals that are really committed to being a part of a team.” — Ritchie McKay
