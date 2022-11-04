Liberty, led by the returning McGhee, seeks fourth ASUN men's basketball title

Darius McGhee had plenty of options in front of him once the heartbreak of how the Liberty men’s basketball season concluded. The electric guard, who burst onto the national scene as a senior with his high-scoring theatrics, could have easily signed a professional contract to play overseas. In the era of name, image and likeness, the 5-foot-9 Roxboro, North Carolina, native could have transferred to a prominent program and landed a high-paying sponsorship.

The final option was returning to Liberty for a fifth season. McGhee had the option of continuing his collegiate career thanks to playing through the coronavirus pandemic, and he spent time analyzing the Flames’ roster for the upcoming season. Liberty, if McGhee returned, would bring back roughly 83% of its scoring and nearly 84% of its rebounding for a 22-win team.

The returning production, plus the motivation of losing out on a chance to win a fourth straight ASUN Conference title, made the decision easy for McGhee.

“I’d say we’re super excited,” McGhee said. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back, so the chemistry is there and it’s improving.”

McGhee returned with the singular thought of winning a fourth ASUN title in his five seasons with the Flames. The guard will play every game in a Liberty uniform in the league, which Liberty is leaving after this season to join Conference USA.

The Flames want to leave the ASUN on a high note with a fourth championship. The team is fueled by the loss to Bellarmine inside Liberty Arena in last season’s tournament semifinals.

“Definitely left a bad taste in our mouths and I think, like for me and [Joseph Venzant], [coming into] our freshman year not winning it, I think that hurts,” sophomore guard Brody Peebles said. “We don’t want to let that happen again. I think that’s a huge motivation going forward. I think the guys on the team remember that and that’ll fuel us all year.”

McGhee is one of four upperclassmen who have been instrumental in Liberty’s success in the ASUN. Forward Blake Preston has been a mainstay in the post rotation since the 2019-20, the same campaign in which Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson joined the program and provided versatility with their abilities to play on the perimeter and in the post.

Those older players are joined in the rotation by wing players Peebles, Venzant and Jonathan Jackson, and the Flames hope Isiah Warfield continues to shine as a defensive specialist.

Those four can help fill the void left by the graduation of Keegan McDowell, the team’s second-leading scorer from a year ago.

Freshman point guard Colin Porter is expected to take some of the ball handling responsibilities off McGhee’s plate, while Bryson Spell and Zack Cleveland should be able to add depth to the post rotation.

“Everyone wants to prove something. I’m sure everyone wanted to go four-in-a-row ASUN champs. It didn’t work out,” Porter said. “I just think now with Darius coming back and just literally everyone except for Keegs, everyone just has that chip on their shoulder now.”

Liberty coach Ritchie McKay has played freshmen immediately on talent-filled rosters (Elijah Cuffee and McGhee are the first who come to mind), and Porter and Cleveland are expected to contribute at positions of need.

Porter can serve in a similar role to what Chris Parker did during the 2020-21 season as a playmaking point guard who can open up more opportunities for McGhee. Cleveland has the athleticism and length to provide a viable option for McKay to use in the post.

Those two will only play based on how well they adapt to the pack-line defense. Liberty ranked 31st nationally in scoring defense last season, breaking a streak of four straight seasons finishing in the top 10 in the category.

“It’s not transactional here. We’re trying to win championships, compete at the highest level, and at the same time just have the same mindset every day,” Rode said. “Coach does a really good job of pushing us all to have the same goal of pursuing excellence. Championships are the goal, but at the same time, we think if we stay to the process and just work hard, that’s more important.”

Liberty’s path to a fourth ASUN title will feature games against Alabama, Oral Roberts and Bryant in the nonconference schedule. The 18-game league schedule features two matchups with Bellarmine, Jacksonville State and Lipscomb, and a chance to get back to the stingy defense that carried the team to three straight NCAA Tournament berths.

“I just want to be harder to play against. It seems like such an arduous process to score a basket against the Cavaliers’ defense,” McKay said, citing the defensive scheme he brought from Virginia. “I know that’s the standard, especially given how we adopted their system. I just think we’re still a work in progress. … I do think we can be a verison of the pack defense that can make us harder to play against than we currently are.”