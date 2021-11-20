Liberty, Lynchburg men's basketball lose

Liberty and Iona traded the lead 12 times through 38 minutes Friday night at HP Field House in Kissimee, Florida. The Gaels, though, were on the favorable side of the final lead change with 109 seconds left, and the Flames dropped their second straight contest, 54-50, to open the ASUN/MAAC Challenge.
LU (1-2) struggled offensively, coach Ritchie McKay said after the game, shooting just 35.1% from the field (20 of 57). Darius McGhee, the Flames’ leading scorer, went 5 of 17 from the field and 2 of 11 from 3, bringing his two-game total beyond the arc to 4 of 22.
Liberty also was outrebounded 43-34 and gave up 15 offensive rebounds that the Gaels turned into 18 points.
Nelly Joseph had a game-high 14 points for Iona (4-0), which shot 27.8% from the field but got 10 more points from the free-throw line than Liberty (the Gaels were 16 of 26 from the charity stripe, while LU went 6 of 14).
LU faces a short turnaround and will play Manhattan at 5 p.m. Saturday to close out the ASUN/MAAC Challenge.
Mary Washington 68, Lynchburg 65
Lynchburg chipped away at the double-digit deficit it faced midway through the second half and pulled ahead three times, but Mary Washington used a layup and a pair of free throws to take the lead back for good in the final 21 seconds and handed the Hornets a loss at Ros Rosner Arena in Fredericksburg on Friday.
Amherst grad T.C. Thacker recorded two of his 11 points at the free-throw line with 1:22 left to give Lynchburg (1-1) a 63-62 advantage, but Daniel Peterson and Anias Saunders each recorded a basket at the other end over the next minute, and Peterson secured the win with two free throws.
With nine seconds left, the Hornets still had a chance to tie, but Mary Washington’s defense forced a desperation heave from Cameron Savage from at least 35 feet. The ball caromed off the backboard to the left of the basket to end it.
Israel Lockamy led UL with 16 points, and Saunders tallied a game-high 26 points for UMW (4-2).
The Hornets also got 12 and 11 points from Tharon Suggs and Thacker, respectively. Thacker pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end. The Hornets turned 14 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.
Lynchburg shot 40% from the field, while Mary Washington finished at 45%. Ten of UL’s 25 baskets came from beyond the arc, and UMW hit 12 3s.